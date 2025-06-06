Redmi Pad 2 launched globally: Specs, price, and India availability details

Redmi Pad 2 has been launched in select markets across the globe. Here are the details, including when it’s coming to India.
Redmi Pad 2 launch: If you're in the market for a mid-range Android tablet, you may want to hold out. This is because the Redmi Pad 2 has finally made its global debut on Thursday. This is a notable Android tablet featuring an 11-inch display, a Helio G100 Ultra chip, and a large 9,000 mAh battery.
And the best part is, while this is the global launch, it is also going to be launching in India. Here are the details.
Redmi Pad 2 Price And India Launch Details
The Redmi Pad 2 has been launched at a price of £169, which is around ₹19,000. This is for the base model, which comes with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. There's also a higher-end, Wi-Fi-only model which has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, and it costs £219. There are also cellular models, with the 4 GB plus 128 GB model costing £219 and the 8 GB plus 256 GB model costing £259.
Those in India will also get a hold of this tablet, as Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi Pad 2 is coming to the Indian market on 18 June, which happens to be just a few weeks away.
Redmi Pad 2 Specifications And More
As previously mentioned, the Redmi Pad 2 runs on the MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra chipset with up to 8 GB of RAM. For the display, it has an 11-inch screen, which makes for around 274 pixels per inch. For optics, the device has an 8-megapixel rear camera, and for selfies and video calls, there is a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.
For connectivity, the Redmi Pad 2 is packing Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, and it has a USB Type-C port for charging and more. For multimedia experiences, users will have a decent time with its quad speakers, which support Dolby Atmos.
Coming to the battery life and software, it is packing a 9,000 mAh battery and supports 18-watt charging. The device runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS 2, which is Xiaomi's own custom skin built on top of Android 15.