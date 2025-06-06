Redmi Pad 2 launched globally: Specs, price, and India availability details

Redmi Pad 2 launch: If you're in the market for a mid-range Android tablet, you may want to hold out. This is because the Redmi Pad 2 has finally made its global debut on Thursday. This is a notable Android tablet featuring an 11-inch display, a Helio G100 Ultra chip, and a large 9,000 mAh battery. Redmi Pad 2 is launching on June 18 in India.(Redmi)

And the best part is, while this is the global launch, it is also going to be launching in India. Here are the details.

Redmi Pad 2 Price And India Launch Details

The Redmi Pad 2 has been launched at a price of £169, which is around ₹19,000. This is for the base model, which comes with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. There's also a higher-end, Wi-Fi-only model which has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, and it costs £219. There are also cellular models, with the 4 GB plus 128 GB model costing £219 and the 8 GB plus 256 GB model costing £259.

Those in India will also get a hold of this tablet, as Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi Pad 2 is coming to the Indian market on 18 June, which happens to be just a few weeks away.

Redmi Pad 2 Specifications And More

As previously mentioned, the Redmi Pad 2 runs on the MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra chipset with up to 8 GB of RAM. For the display, it has an 11-inch screen, which makes for around 274 pixels per inch. For optics, the device has an 8-megapixel rear camera, and for selfies and video calls, there is a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

For connectivity, the Redmi Pad 2 is packing Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, and it has a USB Type-C port for charging and more. For multimedia experiences, users will have a decent time with its quad speakers, which support Dolby Atmos.

Coming to the battery life and software, it is packing a 9,000 mAh battery and supports 18-watt charging. The device runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS 2, which is Xiaomi's own custom skin built on top of Android 15.

