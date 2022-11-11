Reliance Jio's True 5G launched in Bengaluru, Hyderabad

Reliance Jio has extended its 5G services to cover the IT hubs of Bengaluru and Hyderabad as well, the company has announced.

“Jio True 5G, in these two-tech centric cities, would help realise the true potential of of some of the latest technologies that will service humanity and improve the quality of life of Indians,” said Reliance Jio in a statement on Thursday.

Users in these two IT hubs will be invited to a welcome offer to experience unlimited data at up to 1Gbps speed, and at no additional cost, the country's largest telecom operator further said.

With this, the number of cities where users can avail services of the telecom operator's Jio True 5G network stands at eight; these were already available in Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Varanasi, and Nathdwara (Rajasthan).

“Jio True 5G is already being experienced by lakhs of users across six cities, the response to which is extremely positive and reassuring,” the company added in its statement.

Reliance Jio True 5G

The Mumbai-based telecom giant rolled out its Jio True 5G last month, days after prime minister Narendra Modi, on October 1, launched the next-generation technology in the country.

Initially, Jio True 5G was made available in four cities – Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Varanasi – for beta trial. Later, Chennai was added to the network, followed by Nathdwara.

On joining the network, users get data speed of up to 500Mbps to 1Gbps on their smartphones, according to Reliance Jio.

More cities will be added to the network by 2024.

(With ANI inputs)

