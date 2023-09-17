Jio AirFiber to be launched on September 19. Check features, price

Reliance Jio is set to launch its Jio AirFiber on Ganesh Chaturthi, i.e September 19. The announcement related to the roll out of this service was made by Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani during the company's annual general meeting last month.“Today, I'm delighted to announce that JioAirFiber will launch on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on 19th September, giving us another avenue for customer value and revenue growth in the untapped Indian home segment”, Ambani had said during the AGM. “Jio AirFiber is designed to be a straightforward plug-and-play solution, making it more user-friendly and accessible to customers. In contrast, Jio Fiber typically necessitates professional installation”, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd chairman Akash Ambani had said at the AGM. ALSO READ: From Jio AirFiber launch to AI push, 5 big announcements by Mukesh Ambani at Reliance AGM 2023

What is Jio AirFiber?

Jio AirFiber offers features like parental control, support for Wi-Fi 6 and an integrated security firewall(REUTERS)

Jio AirFiber is basically a fixed wireless access solution bringing high-speed internet connectivity. It delivers fibre-like internet speed over the air without any wires. The users need to plug it in, turn it on and they will have a personal Wi-Fi hotspot at their homes.

Multiple devices, including smartphones, PCs, tablets, smart TVs, and set-top boxes can be connected simultaneously without compromising on internet speed. Jio AirFiber offers features like parental control, support for Wi-Fi 6 and an integrated security firewall.

AirFiber is different from Jio Fiber

The JioAirFiber is a wireless internet speed unlike Jio Fiber which uses optical fiber cables for connectivity. It offers internet speed of 1.5 gigabite per second as compared to 1 gigabite per second provided by Jio Fiber, Mint reported. However, the speed of AirFiber is dependent on proximity to the tower.

Jio Fiber is not accessible nationwide, while AirFiber's wireless technology enables it to offer extensive coverage, sidestepping physical infrastructure constraints. While AirFiber is activated through plug and play process, Jio Fiber requires a proper installation.

How much does AirFiber cost?

According to a Mint report, Jio AirFiber is expected to cost around ₹6,000 due to the inclusion of a portable device unit.

