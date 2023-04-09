Resident Evil 4 Features free Fan-favorite DLC, Upgrade tickets

On April 7thResident Evil 4 had dropped their most fan favorite and anticipated The Mercenaries DLC. This DLC serves nostalgia for the Resident Evil fans where players take on hordes of infected in time challenges. The Mercenaries DLC also includes a less welcoming feature: microtransactions.

Image Credit: Capcom

Now players can purchase ‘Upgrade Ticket’ which will provide exclusive weapon upgrades, regardless of the weapon’s current level. This ‘Upgrade Ticket’ is basically pay-to-win and fans express mixed reaction to it. Also you can trade 30 Spinel gems to the Merchant for the first ticket and 40 Spinel gems for the second one.

Resident Evil Steam description states, “Not only that, but once unlocked, the upgrade itself is free of charge!” Seriously Capcom?

Image Credit: Capcom

There’s also an exclusive upgrade present in RE4. Now you are able to upgrade a weapon’s unique and final version. Like the Brain-splatter Striker shotgun’s exclusive upgrade will double its ammo capacity and the Combat Knife gets a 1.5x attack speed boost. The suggestion is unlock these by fulfilling all weapons’ upgrades then purchase the last one.

Image Credit: Capcom

RE4 offers those Merchant Upgrade tickets in sets of one, three and five which will cost $3, $7, $10 respectively. There are multiple sets of one and threes so you can buy tickets almost for every weapon.

The Steam description also includes, “available across all of your saved data” which means the upgrade is not limited to the DLC.

As a new player you can start your Resident Evil 4 journey by buying a $70 Deluxe Edition, which will include a Sentinel Nine handgun and Skull Shaker shotgun and some cosmetics for Leon. The handgun and knife will come handy in the nasty crowded places of the village.

Image Credit: Capcom

Though RE4 is a Single player title and there is no harm to invest some money to take advantage, still people are exasperated with Capcom for making this unnecessary reach for some extra profit.

Nonetheless, the good news is you don’t have to necessarily buy it. You can enjoy the game on your own terms.

