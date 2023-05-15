Rockstar Studios aims to revolutionize water physics in GTA 6

In a recent viral leak on Twitter, exciting details have emerged regarding the highly-anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) from Rockstar Studios.

Rockstar aims to immerse players in a highly detailed and responsive aquatic environment. (Image Credit: Fanmade/Rockstar)

Known for their groundbreaking advancements in game design, gameplay, detailing, and storytelling, Rockstar is poised to take simulated water physics to unprecedented levels of realism with their upcoming GTA installment.

It has been five years since the release of Rockstar's last game, Red Dead Redemption 2, and fans have been eagerly awaiting any meaningful information about the development of GTA 6. While the gaming studio has been tight-lipped about its progress and project dates, leaks and speculations have been the main source of information, much to the dismay of the legendary gaming studio.

However, rumors suggest that GTA 6 may have its grand unveiling sometime in May, 2023, and until then, fans are piecing together fragments of information to get a glimpse of what Rockstar has in store.

Recently, the studio insider Aleix Venturas provided insights into the extensive updates being made to Rockstar's in-house RAGE engine. Assembling a game as ambitious and grandiose as GTA 6 requires being at the forefront of game design technology. Inspired by Nvidia Wave Works, a costly feature, the creative team is bolstering the RAGE engine with top-of-the-line water simulation physics.

According to the leak, Rockstar aims to surpass the current standard of water physics in games. While titles like Subnautica and Sea of Thieves have already showcased impressive realism in aquatic environments, the enhanced water simulation in GTA 6 is expected to be a significant leap forward.

The RAGE engine has previously delivered industry-leading liquid simulation in games like GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, providing spectacularly immersive, intricate, and responsive water physics.

Water physic in GTA 5. (Image Credit: Rockstar Games)

The developer’s commitment to raising the bar in gaming comes as no surprise given their pedigree. Nvidia's Wave Works software demonstrates the exorbitant costs associated with perfecting water physics, making it a feature predominantly within reach of AAA studios with substantial resources.

Rockstar seems determined to prioritize this aspect in GTA 6. In the future, when the required tools for such advanced water physics become more widely available, Rockstar's work on GTA 6 may serve as an inspiration for underwater-based video games, setting new standards for the representation of the briny depths.

Although there are exceptions, water in games often exists in a relatively elementary fashion. While diving underwater can affect a character's movement, vision, and sense of gravity, few games bother simulating liquid displacement or coalescence. Most games render ripples and splashes, but the body of water itself remains static. Rockstar intends to change this dynamic at a granular level.

As fans around the globe eagerly consume every morsel of information surrounding GTA 6, Rockstar remains patient, waiting for the right moment to unveil their creation. The ongoing success of GTA Online continues to be a financial boon for the studio, allowing them to invest in the development of their next game and updates to the RAGE engine.