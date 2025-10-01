ROG Xbox Ally X reaches gamers early: Surprise deliveries spark buzz ahead of launch

Some gamers have managed to get their hands on the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X nearly two weeks before its scheduled launch. The handheld gaming PC, developed jointly by Asus and Xbox, is officially set to release on October 16, but reports suggest that a few pre-orders have already reached buyers. Gamers have received the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X early, ahead of its October launch.(ASUS)

ROG Xbox Ally X: Early Deliveries Reported

Several Reddit users have posted about receiving the ROG Xbox Ally X ahead of time, with units arriving as much as 15 days early. One user confirmed the delivery with a photo of a sealed box, while another shared images of the device in use. Early impressions described the handheld as easy to hold, with a design similar to an Xbox controller. Another buyer even shared a short review after initial testing, highlighting improvements in comfort, battery life, and the new full-screen Xbox interface.

A common factor in these early shipments appears to be Amazon France, which reportedly dispatched the devices earlier than expected.

ROG Xbox Ally X: Strong Demand and Expectations

The ROG Xbox Ally X is an upgraded version of Asus’s handheld series, which began with the launch of the ROG Ally in 2023. Unlike the earlier models, this device was developed in partnership with Xbox, marking a shift in the lineup. The collaboration was first announced in June, with both companies gradually revealing new features since then.

The Xbox Store had already sold out of the Ally X worldwide, showing strong demand ahead of launch. With enhanced hardware power, the device is positioned as the most capable model in the series. Early impressions from users suggest that Asus and Xbox may have delivered noticeable upgrades in design and performance.

Market Competition Ahead

Asus has promoted the Ally X as a device aimed at both new and experienced gamers. Features such as controller-style grips and an optimized Xbox experience aim to make it more accessible. However, with official reviews yet to be published, consumer feedback remains limited to early impressions, which may not reflect the broader response.

In the handheld gaming PC market, the Ally X will face competition from devices like the Steam Deck OLED, Lenovo Legion Go, and MSI Claw. Its performance in this competitive space will likely determine how far the Asus-Xbox partnership can push into the growing handheld segment.