3,000 vs 7,000 vs 15,000 air fryers: What changes as you spend more?

How much should you spend on an air fryer? That question becomes difficult to answer when you look at the key features offered by this appliance. In essence, all air fryers circulate hot air to cook food with little to no oil. They can roast vegetables and meat and fry food like French fries and samosas with little to no oil. Some can even make bake cookies and muffins. So does that mean that air fryer models costing ₹3,000, ₹7,000 and ₹15,000 are the same?

These are the best air fryers that you can get under ₹15,000. (Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

The answer is no, they aren't! A ₹3,000 air fryer can cover the basics with simple controls, decent cooking capacity and essential temperature and timer settings. On the other hand, an air fryer costing around ₹7,000 gets more presets, better controls and larger baskets. You spend a little more and what you get is a model costing around ₹15,000, which brings features such as dual-baskets, more precise controls, smarter functions and a far more refined experience.

Despite these differences, the question remains: do these upgrades justify the overall cost and which air fryer is worth spending for?

To get clarity, I compared different air fryer models across these price points to understand what exactly you get on paying ₹3,000, ₹7,000 and ₹10,000, which features are genuinely useful and when paying more for an air fryer may simply add conveniences you don't really need.

₹ 3,000 vs ₹ 7,000 vs ₹ 15,000 air fryers: What's the difference?

FEATURE ₹ 3,000 AIR FRYERS ₹ 7,000 AIR FRYERS ₹ 15,000 AIR FRYERS Capacity Typically 2L – 4.5L Around 4L - 7L; some oven-style models offer more Around 4.7L – 7.2L; oven-style models can offer 12L –20L Controls Manual dials or basic digital controls Digital display, touch controls and preset menus Advanced digital controls, touch panels and display features Cooking presets Basic or limited presets Multiple presets More cooking programs, depending on the model Cooking functions Primarily air frying, roasting and reheating Air frying, roasting, baking and grilling on selected models Greater cooking flexibility; some models combine air frying, baking, grilling and roasting Temperature control Adjustable temperature, typically up to 200°C Wider adjustment options and digital temperature settings More refined digital settings; some offer broader temperature ranges Cooking capacity Suitable for snacks and smaller portions Better suited to regular family meals Larger baskets or oven-style chambers for bigger batches Basket design Standard removable basket, often with a non-stick coating Larger baskets, viewing windows or improved basket designs on select models Premium basket designs, viewing windows or oven-style racks on select models Smart features Generally limited Some models offer app connectivity or smart programs Smart connectivity, app controls or advanced automation on select models Convenience Basic timer and temperature controls Presets, preheat functions and easier digital operation Added cooking flexibility, monitoring features and convenience functions

₹ 3,000 air fryer: What you get and who should buy it?

An air fryer around ₹3,000 is designed for buyers who want to enjoy crispy snacks and everyday fried food with less oil, without spending heavily on kitchen appliances. It is essentially aimed at supporting basic cooking functions. In this price range, users get entry-level models with limited cooking space that is suitable for cooking smaller portions of fries, nuggets, vegetables and snacks. Users also get manual dials or basic digital controls for adjusting cooking temperature and timer. With these models, users can air fry, roast and reheat selected foods. Lastly, users also get a removable cooking basket and tray with a non-stick coating.

Air fryers within a price range of up to ₹3,000 is ideal for students, couples, people living alone and small households that prepare modest portions. It is also suitable for first-time air fryer buyers.

Simply put, an air fryer costing around ₹3,000 air fryer is all about basic cooking and cooking small batches of food cooking rather than smart features or maximum capacity.

₹ 7,000 air fryer: What you get and who should buy it?

Coming to air fryers priced at around ₹7,000, these models offer greater capacity and better set of features compared to the ones avail air fryers start at ₹3,000. With these models, the focus shifts from simply air frying snacks to making everyday meal preparation easier.

Coming to the features, these models offer a capacity of around 4L to 7L, which makes them a more suitable choice for small to medium-sized families. Some models in this category also offer oven-style features. Additionally, these models also offer touch panels, LED displays and preset cooking programs for cooking various food items. They also make it easier for users to cook select dishes without manually adjusting everything. Apart from this, users also get More cooking versatility: Alongside air frying, selected models support roasting, baking, grilling and reheating, giving you more options for preparing everyday meals.

Air fryers in this price range are ideal for small to medium-sized families and buyers who use an air fryer several times a week. It is particularly useful for buyers who want to prepare larger portions of snacks, roast vegetables or cook chicken without working in multiple small batches. It also makes sense for buyers who want more presets and additional cooking flexibility.

₹ 15,000 air fryer: What you get and who should buy it?

Lastly, air fryers around ₹15,000 offers features that make preparing multiple dishes easier. Depending on the model, you may get a larger cooking chamber, dual-basket design, advanced digital controls and additional cooking functions that go beyond basic air frying and enable users to prepare different foods simultaneously. This is particularly useful when cooking multiple dishes for a family. With these air fryers users also get touchscreen displays, digital displays, multiple cooking presets and adjustable temperature settings along with support for features such as air frying, baking, roasting, grilling, reheating and dehydrating. This price range also offers oven-style features with rotisserie functions. Users also get support for app connectivity, remote monitoring, recipe guidance, automatic cooking programs, better viewing windows, interior lights, shake reminders, dishwasher-safe components and easier-to-clean baskets.

Air fryers in this price range is suited for large families and buyers who want to prepare several dishes or larger portions without cooking in multiple batches. It is also good for people who want an appliance that combines air frying with baking, grilling and other cooking functions.

Simply put, users who cook every day or need dual-basket functionality and premium features should prefer models in this price range. However, occasional users who mainly prepare fries, nuggets and quick snacks may not benefit enough from these additional features and the bigger price tag.

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of air fryers. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used over a dozen air fryer models across price points and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their heating technology, preset cooking modes and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying an air fryer in India How many watts is a good air fryer for Indian cooking? For a 4–6-litre air fryer, around 1,300–1,800W is a practical range.

Can I cook Indian food in an air fryer? Yes. You can prepare samosas, aloo tikki, paneer tikka, tandoori-style chicken, kebabs, roasted vegetables and several frozen snacks.

Is an air fryer better than a microwave oven? An air fryer is particularly useful for crisping and browning foods, while a microwave is convenient for quickly heating liquids, leftovers and meals. A microwave with convection functions can also bake and roast.

Is an air fryer better than an OTG? An air fryer generally heats a smaller cooking chamber and is convenient for quick meals and smaller batches. An OTG offers more room for baking cakes, preparing pizzas and cooking larger dishes.

Can I bake cakes and make pizza in an air fryer? Yes, provided the model supports baking and has enough space for suitable bakeware. Small cakes, muffins, brownies and personal pizzas can be prepared in compatible air fryers.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.