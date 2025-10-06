89,900 well spent? How Apple Watch Ultra saved the life of a 26-year-old Mumbai man when he went diving

Apple makes a big deal out of the life-saving abilities of the Apple Watch, and this is why the brand, every year when new models launch, showcases a video featuring multiple testimonials from people thanking Apple for how the Apple Watch helped save their lives. The same has been backed in various news reports over time, wherein multiple people have come forward to thank Apple for the Apple Watch, as the device has helped save lives, whether they were stranded using satellite SOS, detected a fall or accident, or even collapsed due to a fatal health situation. Apple Watch has time and again made headlines for its life-saving abilities.( Apple)

Now, another such incident has come to light, this one in India, where a 26-year-old Mumbai-based man who went scuba diving in Puducherry credits the Apple Watch Ultra for saving his life. Here’s what happened.

Went Scuba Diving But Gear Malfunctioned

The man, Kshitij Zodape, reportedly works for an e-commerce company and went scuba diving this summer in Puducherry. Unfortunately, his diving equipment malfunctioned. Reports say that Zodape has been diving underwater since 2020, giving him over five years of experience. However, this time luck wasn’t on his side, but ultimately, it was his Apple Watch that came to the rescue, alerting his fellow instructor and helping him avoid a potentially fatal outcome.

According to reports, Zodape was diving to a depth of about 36 metres in the Bay of Bengal when his weight belt came off. He realised what had happened but was unable to do anything as he had lost control. At that point, his Apple Watch Ultra sprang into action and started sounding its siren.

“The water was very choppy and visibility was poor, we could see only 5 to 10 metres. We were about 36 metres down when I suddenly started shooting up towards the surface,” Zodape told India Today Tech. The Apple Watch detected the rapid vertical climb in the water and sent him an emergency notification. “Before I could even realise, my watch started showing warnings. It told me that I needed to slow down because my ascent was too quick and it could cause injury,” the man said.

Because his weight belt had come off, his buoyancy increased, which caused him to rise rapidly towards the surface. The watch’s siren drew the attention of his instructor, who heard it and quickly realised what had happened. Fortunately, Zodape was able to get out of the water safely, and everything worked out well.

For those uninitiated, water pressure deep in the ocean is significantly higher than at the surface, and a rapid ascent carries major risks for the human body.

Apple CEO Tim Cook even replied to Zodape, saying, “I’m so glad your instructor heard the alarm and quickly assisted you. Thanks so much for sharing your story with us. Be well.”

What is the siren feature on the Apple Watch?

The siren feature on Apple Watch Ultra models can alert those around you quickly when you need help. It works by playing a continuous sound that can be heard up to 180 metres away, according to Apple. The siren uses two high-pitched tones, not generally heard in nature, that alternate and repeat. It continues sounding until you turn it off or the watch runs out of battery. Apple notes that when the watch is wet, the siren may not be as loud as expected, but in this case, despite being underwater, it successfully alerted the instructor.

