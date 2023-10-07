Samsung offer: Here's how to get Galaxy Z Fold 5 at 1,38,999, S23 Ultra at 1,06,999

Samsung has launched its 'Fab Grab Fest' sale in India, featuring discounts and cashback offers on its smartphones. This sale also extends to a range of other products, including tablets, laptops, and televisions.

The timing of Samsung's 'Fab Grab Fest' coincides with Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale and Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale, both set to kick off on October 8. Shoppers can take advantage of these discounts on Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and the Samsung Shop App.

Discounts on Samsung smartphones:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: This phone boasts a large 6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display, a 4,400mAh battery, and the Snapdragon Gen 2 chip. Initially priced at Rs. 1,54,999, in the sale it is offered starting at Rs. 1,38,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5: With a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex inner screen and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED folder-shaped outer panel. It was originally released at Rs. 99,999 but in the sale, it can be bought at a starting price of ₹85,999.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Launched at Rs. 1,24,999, this phone features a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 200-megapixel primary rear camera. The sale offers it at a starting price of ₹1,06,999.

Additionally, the 'Fab Grab Fest' sale offers discounts on various Samsung products:

• Customers can enjoy up to 45 per cent off on select models of Galaxy Z Series, S Series, A Series, M Series, and F Series smartphones.

• Shoppers purchasing Galaxy tablets, accessories, and wearables can receive up to 41 per cent off and up to 20 per cent cashback when using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

• Samsung TVs are available at up to 54 per cent discount on select models of Neo-QLED, QLED, OLED, 4K UHD TV, and The Freestyle projector.

• Customers buying 98-inch models of QLED and Neo QLED TV will receive a free Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G smartphone. Additionally, select OLED, QLED, and UHD TV models come with a free Samsung Soundbar, and those purchasing select Neo QLED models will receive a 50-inch Serif TV for free.

