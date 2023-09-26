Samsung fridge: Ultimate cooling companion, 10 best picks in September 2023

In this sweltering heat, if anyone were to ask you which is the home appliance you just can't do without, then chances are you would say ‘A fridge’. It is a critical home appliance that you need all year round. Hence, investing in one that offers value for money, comes with advanced technologies and optimum cooling capacity is a must. Samsung fridge promises all that and more. They look decent in appearance and can even spruce up the appearance of your kitchen. You get a myriad of options in the Samsung brand, a name we all associate with innovation and cutting edge technology.Are you looking for a reliable and efficient cooling appliance to ensure your kitchen and home operations are able to run smoothly without any inconvenience whatsoever? Then placing one's bet on a Samsung fridge comes as a no-brainer. You will find many Samsung fridges that come with a digital inverter compressor. Now what does that mean? It means that unlike traditional compressors, it adjusts its speed according to cooling demands. Isn't that great? We know it is. It also results in quieter operation, energy efficiency and better temperature control, ensuring your food stays fresh for longer.Besides, what’s noteworthy is the design of Samsung fridges. Adjustable shelves, gallon door bins and foldable shelves provide flexibility to accommodate everything from large platters to tall bottles, allowing the user to make the most of the fridge's interior space.Given there's an influx of options coming in almost every season, we agree it can get confusing. Hence, this buying guide for our readers. It has listed some really best Samsung fridge options below. Take a look and also get to know about the pros and cons of investing in each one.

Samsung 301L 3 Star Convertible 5In1 Digital Inverter with Display Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

Samsung fridge offers value for money and efficient cooling. (Pexels)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This fridge from Samsung is a versatile addition to your kitchen. With a generous capacity of 301 litres, it provides ample space to store your groceries and keep them fresh. The digital inverter technology ensures efficient and silent cooling while the frost-free design eliminates the need for manual defrosting. The stylish Black Matt finish adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen decor. Experience the convenience of customizable storage with this Samsung fridge's 5-in-1 modes. Whether you need more freezer space or extra room for fresh produce, it can adapt to your changing needs. The digital inverter compressor ensures consistent cooling while keeping noise levels low. Say goodbye to freezer burn and icy build-up with the frost-free technology. Upgrade your kitchen with this stylish and functional refrigerator.

Specifications

Capacity: 301 litres

Energy Rating: 3 stars

Convertible 5-in-1 modes for flexible storage

Digital Inverter Compressor for energy efficiency

Display panel for easy temperature control

Frost-free operation

Stylish Black Matt finish

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samsung 322L 3 Star Convertible 5In1, Digital Inverter with Display Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT37C4523S8/HL,Elegant Inox, 2023 Model)

This fridge by Samsung offers a spacious 322 litres of storage space, perfect for large families. Its convertible 5-in-1 modes allow you to customize the refrigerator and freezer compartments as per your needs. The digital inverter compressor ensures energy-efficient cooling, while the elegant Inox finish adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen. This refrigerator is your kitchen's perfect companion, offering versatility and style. The convertible modes let you optimize your storage space, and the digital inverter compressor ensures consistent cooling without excessive energy consumption. The frost-free operation saves you from the hassle of defrosting. Elevate your kitchen aesthetics with the elegant Inox finish.

Specifications

Capacity: 322 litres

Energy Rating: 3 stars

Convertible 5-in-1 modes for flexible storage

Digital Inverter Compressor for efficient cooling

Display panel for easy temperature adjustments

Frost-free operation

Elegant Inox finish

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Whirlpool fridge: 10 best options that offer advanced technologySamsung 183 L 2 Star Digital Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C2412GS/NL, Gray Silver, 2023 Model)

This fridge from Samsung is designed to cater to the needs of smaller households. With a 2-star energy rating, it ensures energy savings without compromising on performance. The digital inverter compressor provides consistent cooling, and the Gray Silver finish adds a modern touch to your kitchen. This Samsung fridge is a compact and efficient cooling solution for your home. The digital inverter compressor ensures uniform cooling, while the direct cool technology keeps your food fresh and preserves its nutritional value. The Gray Silver finish enhances your kitchen's aesthetics.

Specifications

Capacity: 183 litres

Energy Rating: 2 stars

Digital Inverter Compressor for reliable cooling

Direct Cool technology for efficient operation

Gray Silver finish for a modern look

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samsung 183 L 3 Star Digital Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1723S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, 2023 Model)

Looking for a space-saving yet efficient refrigerator? This fridge from Samsung, with its 183-litre capacity, is an excellent choice for small households. It boasts a 3-star energy rating, ensuring energy efficiency without compromising on cooling performance. The digital inverter compressor maintains consistent cooling, while the sleek Elegant Inox finish enhances your kitchen's aesthetics. With its compact size and energy-efficient design, this Samsung fridge is perfect for smaller kitchens or as a secondary refrigerator. The digital inverter compressor guarantees uniform cooling, and the direct cool technology helps keep your food fresh for longer. Plus, the Elegant Inox finish adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen decor.

Specifications

Capacity: 183 litres

Energy Rating: 3 stars

Digital Inverter Compressor for reliable cooling

Direct Cool technology for efficient operation

Elegant Inox finish for a modern look

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samsung 236L 3 Star Digital Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3053S8/HL,Elegant Inox , 2023 Model)

This Samsung fridge offers a spacious 236 litres of storage capacity, making it suitable for families of all sizes. With a 3-star energy rating, it combines efficient cooling with energy savings. The frost-free double door design eliminates the hassle of defrosting, while the Elegant Inox finish lends a modern and stylish look to your kitchen. Upgrade your kitchen with this Samsung fridge that provides ample storage space and efficient cooling. The digital inverter compressor ensures uniform temperatures throughout the refrigerator, keeping your food fresher for longer. Say goodbye to manually defrosting, thanks to the frost-free operation. The Elegant Inox finish adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen decor.

Specifications

Capacity: 236 litres

Energy Rating: 3 stars

Digital Inverter Compressor for consistent cooling

Frost-Free operation for convenience

Elegant Inox finish for a contemporary appearance

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: 10 best refrigerators that promise great cooling: Buyer’s guideSamsung 189 L 5 Star Digital Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR21C2H25CR/HL, Camellia Purple, Base Stand with Drawer, 2023 Model)

Introducing a compact yet powerful refrigerator for modern homes. This fridge from Samsung boasts a 5-star energy rating, making it highly efficient in terms of power consumption. The digital inverter compressor ensures consistent cooling performance, while the vibrant Camellia Purple colour and the convenient base stand with drawer make it an attractive and practical addition to your kitchen. Experience the perfect blend of style and functionality with this Samsung fridge. The 5-star energy rating ensures you save on your electricity bills, and the digital inverter compressor maintains optimal temperatures for your food items. The Camellia Purple colour adds a splash of vibrancy to your kitchen, and the base stand with a drawer provides extra storage space.

Specifications

Capacity: 189 litres

Energy Rating: 5 stars

Digital Inverter Compressor for reliable cooling

Direct Cool technology for efficient operation

Camellia Purple colour for a pop of style

Base Stand with Drawer for added convenience

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samsung 189 L 5 Star Digital Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

Are you looking for a refrigerator that combines elegance and functionality? This fridge from Samsung, with its 5-star energy rating, offers top-notch energy efficiency. The digital inverter compressor guarantees consistent cooling, while the Silver Elegant Inox finish enhances your kitchen's aesthetics. Plus, the convenient base stand with a drawer adds extra storage space. Upgrade your kitchen with this Samsung fridge that not only saves on energy costs but also elevates your kitchen's

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Specifications

Capacity: 189 litres

Energy Rating: 5 stars

Digital Inverter Compressor for reliable cooling

Direct Cool technology for efficient operation

Silver Elegant Inox finish for a modern look

Base Stand with Drawer for added convenience

Samsung 183 L 3 Star Digital Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1723S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, 2023 Model)

Looking for a space-saving yet efficient refrigerator? This fridge from Samsung, with its 183-litre capacity, is an excellent choice for small households. It boasts a 3-star energy rating, ensuring energy efficiency without compromising on cooling performance. The digital inverter compressor maintains consistent cooling, while the sleek Elegant Inox finish enhances your kitchen's aesthetics. With its compact size and energy-efficient design, this Samsung fridge is perfect for smaller kitchens or as a secondary refrigerator. The digital inverter compressor guarantees uniform cooling, and the direct cool technology helps keep your food fresh for longer. Plus, the Elegant Inox finish adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen decor.

Specifications

Capacity: 183 litres

Energy Rating: 3 stars

Digital Inverter Compressor for reliable cooling

Direct Cool technology for efficient operation

Elegant Inox finish for a modern look

Samsung 236L 3 Star Digital Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3053S8/HL,Elegant Inox , 2023 Model)

This Samsung fridge offers a spacious 236 litres of storage capacity, making it suitable for families of all sizes. With a 3-star energy rating, it combines efficient cooling with energy savings. The frost-free double door design eliminates the hassle of defrosting, while the Elegant Inox finish lends a modern and stylish look to your kitchen. Upgrade your kitchen with this Samsung fridge that provides ample storage space and efficient cooling. The digital inverter compressor ensures uniform temperatures throughout the refrigerator, keeping your food fresher for longer. The Elegant Inox finish adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen decor.

Specifications

Capacity: 236 litres

Energy Rating: 3 stars

Digital Inverter Compressor for consistent cooling

Frost-Free operation for convenience

Elegant Inox finish for a contemporary appearance

Samsung 189 L 5 Star Digital Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR21C2H25CR/HL, Camellia Purple, Base Stand with Drawer, 2023 Model)

Introducing a compact yet powerful refrigerator for modern homes. This fridge from Samsung boasts a 5-star energy rating, making it highly efficient in terms of power consumption. The digital inverter compressor ensures consistent cooling performance, while the vibrant Camellia Purple colour and the convenient base stand with drawer make it an attractive and practical addition to your kitchen. Experience the perfect blend of style and functionality with this Samsung fridge. The 5-star energy rating ensures you save on your electricity bills, and the digital inverter compressor maintains optimal temperatures for your food items. The Camellia Purple colour adds a splash of vibrancy to your kitchen, and the base stand with a drawer provides extra storage space.

Specifications

Capacity: 189 liters

Energy Rating: 5 stars

Digital Inverter Compressor for reliable cooling

Direct Cool technology for efficient operation

Camellia Purple color for a pop of style

Base Stand with Drawer for added convenience

Samsung 189 L 5 Star Digital Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

Are you looking for a refrigerator that combines elegance and functionality? This fridge from Samsung, with its 5-star energy rating, offers top-notch energy efficiency. The digital inverter compressor guarantees consistent cooling, while the Silver Elegant Inox finish enhances your kitchen's aesthetics. Plus, the convenient base stand with a drawer adds extra storage space. Upgrade your kitchen with this Samsung fridge that not only saves on energy costs but also elevates your kitchen's style quotient. The digital inverter compressor ensures your food stays fresh longer, and the Direct Cool technology adds to its efficiency. The Silver Elegant Inox finish lends a touch of sophistication to your kitchen, and the base stand with a drawer is a practical feature for extra storage.

Specifications

Capacity: 189 liters

Energy Rating: 5 stars

Digital Inverter Compressor for reliable cooling

Direct Cool technology for efficient operation

Silver Elegant Inox finish for a modern look

Base Stand with Drawer for added convenience

Samsung 256L 3 Star Convertible Digital Inverter with Display Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT30C3733BX/HL,Luxe Black, 2023 Model)

Elevate your kitchen with this stylish and high-performance refrigerator from Samsung. With a capacious 256 liters of storage space and a 3-star energy rating, it offers the best of both worlds. The digital inverter compressor ensures efficient and quiet cooling, while the Luxe Black finish adds a touch of luxury to your kitchen. This Samsung fridge is a versatile and elegant addition to your kitchen. The convertible modes provide flexibility in storage, while the digital inverter compressor ensures efficient and quiet operation. Say goodbye to frost build-up with the frost-free design. The Luxe Black finish adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen decor.

Specifications

Capacity: 256 litres

Energy Rating: 3 stars

Convertible modes for flexible storage

Digital Inverter Compressor for energy efficiency

Display panel for easy temperature control

Frost-free operation

Luxe Black finish for a touch of luxury

Samsung 192 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20A271BU8/NL, SAFFRON BLUE, 2022 Model)

Unveil a world of freshness with this Samsung fridge. With a 192-litre capacity and a 2-star energy rating, it's designed for efficient cooling and storage. The Direct Cool technology preserves your groceries' freshness, while the SAFFRON BLUE colour adds a pop of vibrancy to your kitchen. This Samsung fridge is your go-to solution for a compact yet efficient cooling system. The Direct Cool technology ensures your food stays fresh for longer, and the SAFFRON BLUE colour adds a dash of colour to your kitchen. Experience the freshness and style this refrigerator brings to your home.

Specifications

Capacity: 192 litres

Energy Rating: 2 stars

Direct Cool technology for efficient operation

SAFFRON BLUE colour for a vibrant look

Samsung 246 L 3 Star Digital Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

Introducing a refrigerator that combines style and functionality seamlessly. This fridge from Samsung boasts a capacious 246 litres of storage space and a 3-star energy rating. The digital inverter compressor ensures efficient cooling, while the Pebble Blue colour and the convenient base stand with drawer make it a stylish and practical addition to your kitchen. Upgrade your kitchen with this Samsung fridge that offers ample storage, energy efficiency, and a sleek design. The digital inverter compressor guarantees consistent cooling, while the Direct Cool technology keeps your groceries fresh for longer. The Pebble Blue colour adds a modern touch, and the base stand with a drawer provides extra storage space.

Specifications

Capacity: 246 litres

Energy Rating: 3 stars

Digital Inverter Compressor for reliable cooling

Direct Cool technology for efficient operation

Pebble Blue colour for a contemporary look

Base Stand with Drawer for added convenience

Three best features for each Samsung fridge

Product Name Best Feature 1 Best Feature 2 Best Feature 3 Samsung 301L 3 Star Convertible Double Door Refrigerator (RT34C4523B1/HL) Convertible 5-in-1 Mode Digital Inverter with Display Frost-Free Operation Samsung 322L 3 Star Convertible Double Door Refrigerator (RT37C4523S8/HL) Convertible 5-in-1 Mode Elegant Inox Finish Digital Inverter with Display Samsung 183 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C2412GS/NL) Digital Inverter Compact Size Gray Silver Color Samsung 183 L 3 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1723S8/HL) Digital Inverter Elegant Inox Finish Energy-Efficient Samsung 236L 3 Star Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3053S8/HL) Frost-Free Operation Digital Inverter Spacious Interior Samsung 189 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR21C2H25CR/HL) 5-Star Energy Rating Digital Inverter Camellia Purple Color Samsung 189 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR21C2H25S8/HL) 5-Star Energy Rating Silver Elegant Inox Finish Base Stand with Drawer Samsung 256L 3 Star Convertible Double Door Refrigerator (RT30C3733BX/HL) Convertible Modes Luxe Black Finish Digital Inverter with Display Samsung 192 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20A271BU8/NL) Direct Cool Technology SAFFRON BLUE Color Efficient Cooling Samsung 246 L 3 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR26C3893UT/HL) Digital Inverter Pebble Blue Color Base Stand with Drawer

Pros and cons for each Samsung fridge

Product Name Pros Cons Samsung 301L 3 Star Convertible Double Door Refrigerator (RT34C4523B1/HL) 1. Convertible 5-in-1 Mode

2. Digital Inverter with Display

3. Frost-Free Operation 1. Relatively Expensive

2. Large Size May Not Fit Small Kitchens

3. 3-Star Energy Rating Samsung 322L 3 Star Convertible Double Door Refrigerator (RT37C4523S8/HL) 1. Convertible 5-in-1 Mode

2. Elegant Inox Finish

3. Digital Inverter with Display 1. Higher Price Range

2. Bulky, Takes Space

3. 3-Star Energy Rating Samsung 183 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C2412GS/NL) 1. Digital Inverter for Efficiency

2. Compact Size for Small Spaces

3. Stylish Gray Silver Color 1. Only 2-Star Energy Rating

2. Limited Capacity for Larger Families

3. No Frost-Free Feature Samsung 183 L 3 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1723S8/HL) 1. Digital Inverter for Efficiency

2. Elegant Inox Finish 3. Energy-Efficient 1. Limited Capacity

2. Single Door Design May Not Suit All 3. No Frost-Free Function Samsung 236L 3 Star Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3053S8/HL) 1. Frost-Free Operation

2. Digital Inverter for Efficiency

3. Spacious Interior 1. Requires More Space Due to Double Door

2. 3-Star Energy Rating

3. Premium Pricing Samsung 189 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR21C2H25CR/HL) 1. 5-Star Energy Rating

2. Digital Inverter for Efficiency

3. Camellia Purple Color 1. Small Capacity

2. Limited Freezer Space

3. Limited Color Options Samsung 189 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR21C2H25S8/HL) 1. 5-Star Energy Rating

2. Silver Elegant Inox Finish

3. Base Stand with Drawer 1. Compact Size

2. Limited Freezer Capacity

3. Limited Color Choices Samsung 256L 3 Star Convertible Double Door Refrigerator (RT30C3733BX/HL) 1. Convertible Modes for Flexibility

2. Luxe Black Finish

3. Digital Inverter with Display 1. Larger Size, Requires Adequate Space

2. 3-Star Energy Rating

3. Premium Price Range Samsung 192 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20A271BU8/NL) 1. Direct Cool Technology for Efficiency

2. Unique SAFFRON BLUE Color

3. Efficient Cooling 1. Only 2-Star Energy Rating

2. Limited Capacity for Bigger Households

3. No Frost-Free Feature Samsung 246 L 3 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR26C3893UT/HL) 1. Digital Inverter for Efficiency

2. Stylish Pebble Blue Color

3. Base Stand with Drawer 1. Moderate Capacity

2. Single Door Design

3. 3-Star Energy Rating

Best value for moneyThe Samsung 183 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator offers the best value for money with its efficient digital inverter, compact size ideal for smaller spaces, and stylish gray silver color.

Best overall productThe "Samsung 322L 3 Star Convertible Double Door Refrigerator (RT37C4523S8/HL)" stands out as the best overall product in this category due to its versatile 5-in-1 convertible mode, elegant Inox finish, and digital inverter with display.

How to find the best refrigerator?To find the best refrigerator, consider factors like capacity, energy efficiency, and additional features such as convertible modes or frost-free operation. Determine your specific needs and kitchen space before making a choice. Reviewing pros and cons can also help you make an informed decision.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!