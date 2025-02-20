Samsung Galaxy A06 5G launched at 10,499 in India: Know about specs and features

Samsung has launched another budget 5G smartphone, the Galaxy A06 5G in India to expand its affordable 5G smartphone range. Just a few days back, the South Korean giant introduced its first affordable 5G smartphone in India under the F series, the Galaxy F06 5G, now another model has been launched under the Galaxy A series. Therefore, if you are in search of an affordable feature-filled smartphone with seamless 5G connectivity, here’s everything you need to know about the latest Samsung Galaxy A06 5G launched at just Rs.10499 in India. Here’s everything you need to know about Samsung Galaxy A06 5G.(Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G: Specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy A06 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 6300 fabricated with a 6nm TSMC process, offering powerful day-to-day performance. It comes with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage which is quite sufficient to store photos, videos, and even heavy storage games. The smartphone will offer all-network compatibility with 12 5G bands at an affordable price.

With performance, the Galaxy A06 5G comes with impressive camera offerings that include a dual camera setup consisting 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, the smartphone features an 8MP selfie camera. Lastly, it is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 25W charging. It will run on Samsung’s One UI 7 based on Android 15 and the company claims to provide 4 generations of OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates. The features are more or less similar to the Galaxy F06 5G. However, in our opinion, the specifications offered are quite impressive. Furthermore, Samsung is also making 5G devices more accessible to budget-conscious buyers.

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G: Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A06 5G comes in three colourways, Black, Gray and Light Green. The smartphone is priced at Rs.10499 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. It also offers two other storage options, 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB which are priced at Rs.11499 and Rs. 12999 respectively. Samsung is also offering a Samsung Care + package that includes a screen protection plan at Rs. 129 for a year.