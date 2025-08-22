Samsung Galaxy A17 5G mobile: Price in India, specs, design, camera and more

Samsung is reportedly preparing to expand its mid-range portfolio in India with the launch of the Galaxy A17 5G, a device aimed at budget-conscious buyers looking for 5G connectivity and premium features at an affordable price point. According to reports, the smartphone is likely to arrive in the country before the end of this month, with the launch date expected to be 29 August 2025. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G is powered by the Exynos 1330 chipset, paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM.(Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G price in India

The Galaxy A17 5G is tipped to launch at a starting price of ₹18,999, making it one of Samsung’s most competitively priced 5G smartphones in the Indian market. Pre-registration has already gone live on Samsung India’s official website, giving users the chance to sign up for early updates. If this pricing holds true, it positions the Galaxy A17 5G against rivals such as the iQOO Z9x, Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 13 series.

Design and display

If reports are to be believed, the device features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, a step up from many LCD panels in this price category. With slimmer bezels and a punch-hole front camera, Samsung is expected to deliver a modern look that appeals to younger buyers. The large screen should also benefit gamers and streaming enthusiasts looking for better colours and brightness at an entry-level 5G price tag.

Performance and software

Under the hood, the Galaxy A17 5G is powered by the Exynos 1330 chipset, paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device runs on One UI 7.0 based on Android 15, offering Samsung’s latest custom features along with a focus on security and updates.

Battery and charging

Powering the smartphone is a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. Unlike Samsung’s flagship phones, which often ship without a charging brick, the Galaxy A17 5G is expected to include a 25W adapter in the box. This makes it a more practical choice for everyday users who want faster charging without spending extra.

Camera setup

While Samsung has not yet detailed the full camera specifications for the Indian variant, reports from its Taiwan launch suggest a versatile multi-lens rear camera system supported by AI-enhanced photography. More details are expected at the official unveiling.