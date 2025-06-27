Samsung Galaxy Buds Core launched in India at Rs.4999: Specs, features, price, and more

Just ahead of the summer Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung has announced the affordable True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Core, in India. The earbuds have been in the talks for quite some time, with Samsung also teasing the launch. At under Rs5000, the TWS offers Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Galaxy AI integration, providing users with premium features at an affordable price. Therefore, if you are in search of feature-filled earbuds with great sound quality, then the Samsung Galaxy Buds Core may come as a great option. Here’s everything you need to know about this TWS. Samsung Galaxy Buds Core will offer up to 35 hours of battery life.(Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core: Specs and features

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core officially makes its debut in India with some impressive offerings. The earbuds come with dynamic drivers that claim to offer rich sound with deep bass. It has a wingtip design with a three-mic system, offering a comfortable fit, greater ANC, sound and call quality. Samsung claims that the Galaxy Buds Core has “best-in-segment call quality,” with greater clarity. However, this can only be confirmed with real-life testing.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Core also comes with support for Galaxy AI’s Interpreter feature, enabling users with two-way face-to-face translation. This feature will capture the voice of the speaker and automatically translate the speech directly to the listener's ears, making it easy for users to communicate in several languages.

The earbuds also offer touch controls for play/ pause music, activating ANC, and switching audio, providing a seamless interaction. It offers multi-device connectivity and support to the Samsung Find app. Additionally, the earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity for uninterrupted listening.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Core claims to offer up to 35 hours of battery life without ANC, and up to 20 hours with ANC.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core: Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Core are priced at just Rs.4999 in India. It will be available in two colour options: Black and White. The buds will be available for purchase from June 27 at Samsung.com, Amazon and across select retail stores.

Samsung is also offering No Cost EMI options for up to 12 months. Additionally, if you are buying the Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, or Galaxy A56 with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Core, then buyers can also avail flat Rs. 1000 discount.

