Samsung Galaxy Camera app receives major changes with One UI 7: Here's what’s coming

With One UI 7, based on Android 15, Samsung has introduced several changes, including a redesigned camera app. This update brings notable improvements that will be available when the stable version rolls out for compatible Samsung devices. Below, we outline the key changes users can look forward to in One UI 7. Samsung Galaxy Camera app will be revamped with OneUI 7.(HT Tech )

One UI 7 Camera App Changes

Top Menu Changes: Samsung has simplified the top menu by removing most items, leaving only three, including the flash, resolution selector, and Moving Photos toggle. Items like settings, timer, and aspect ratio have been moved. This has made the UI much cleaner.

Bottom Part Redesign: The bottom part of the app has undergone a big redesign. Various toggles now appear below the shutter button, such as portrait, photo, and video options. These were previously located above the shutter button. The zoom toggle now appears just above the shutter button.

Viewfinder Tweaks: Because Samsung has removed many items from the top menu, the viewfinder has shifted slightly upwards. This has allowed the zoom toggle to move to the bottom half, no longer overlaying on the viewfinder itself, providing a clearer view.

Top Menu Items and the New Menu Button: As for the top menu items that were removed, they can now be found in the menu button, which expands to reveal a horizontal menu. Tapping on a mode no longer overtakes the entire app; it just opens a small pop-up containing various modes.

When is One UI 7 Rolling Out?

The One UI 7 beta is already available for compatible devices, having been released for the Galaxy S24 lineup in November. As for the full stable release, the update will first debut with the S25 series, which is slated to launch in a few days. Several reports suggest that the stable build of One UI 7 could begin rolling out in February for current Samsung devices, including the S24 lineup. It remains to be seen when it will be widely available, but for now, it is still in beta. If you can't wait, you can install the beta version of the software.