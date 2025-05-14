Samsung Galaxy devices to receive stable Android 16 update this summer: Report

Google has officially announced that Android 16 will soon reach its stable version, with Samsung Galaxy users set to receive the update this summer. During the Android Show, the company revealed that the stable release of Android 16 will arrive next month, followed by a rollout for Samsung and other devices starting in the summer. Google has confirmed that select Samsung Galaxy phones will get the Android 16 stable update soon.(Google)

A leaked version of One UI 8 has already sparked interest among users, and reports indicate that the first beta version could be available by the end of this month. Google has now confirmed these details, which signals that the update will be available sooner than expected. However, this beta phase may be short and will likely be limited to a few select Galaxy devices.

Android 16 Stable Update: Flagship Devices to Get Priority

Samsung will likely begin the update with its newest and upcoming flagship phones. Devices such as the Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to be the first mobile phones to receive both the beta and stable versions of One UI 8. In addition, the forthcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to come pre-installed with One UI 8 and Android 16.

Android 16: Key Features (Expected)

As for the new features in Android 16, users can look forward to smoother and more natural animations. The update will include springy effects when closing apps or dismissing notifications, as well as haptic feedback to provide a smoother interaction. The notification shade will feature a subtle background blur for a cleaner look.

Android 16 will also offer updated colour themes, responsive components, and refined typography to help users customise their devices. The home screen will see improved grid alignment for widgets and icons, and Quick Settings will provide more customisation options. One of the standout additions is Live Updates, which will display real-time information from apps like food delivery, ride-sharing, or navigation directly on the screen.

In addition to Android 16, Wear OS 6 will introduce design elements optimised for round watch displays, including smooth scrolling animations and a dynamic colour scheme that stretches across the entire system.

While there will be some design and interface changes, Android 16 will not bring a massive influx of new features. Most of the major updates have already been rolled out in One UI 7. However, users can look forward to the integration of Google’s Material 3 Expressive design later this year.