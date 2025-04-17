Samsung Galaxy M56 5G launched at Rs.27999: Full specs, launch offers and more

Samsung has launched the new generation M series smartphone, the Galaxy M56 5G, in India. This year, Samsung has majorly focused on refining the smartphone’s design by making it slimmer and more durable under Rs.30000 segment. Samsung highlighted the smartphone to be 7.2mm thin and 30% slimmer than its predecessor. With design, the Galaxy M56 5G also offers powerful performance with Samsung’s in-house chipset, and lasting fast charging capabilities. With these capabilities, the Galaxy M56 may give tough competition to smartphones in the mid-range segment. Therefore, know what the Samsung Galaxy M56 5G has in store for the users. Samsung Galaxy M56 5G debuts in India with major design refinements.(Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G: Specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G features a glass back and a metal deco camera module. With slimness, the smartphone also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, making it durable, but it misses out on an IP rating. The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate up to 1200nits High Brightness Mode (HBM) and Vision Booster technology.

For performance, the Galaxy M56 5G is powered by the 4nm Exynos 1480 processor with 8GB LPDDR5X and up to 256GB onboard storage. It also includes a vapour cooling chamber for thermal management. In terms of camera features, the Galaxy M56 5G includes a triple camera setup that offers a 50MP primary sensor with OIS support, an 8mp ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro lens.

The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports a 45W fast charging. It comes with One UI 7 based on Android 15 out of the box. Samsung will offer 6 generations of Android upgrades and 6 years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G will be available in two colour variants: Light Green and Black. It comes at a starting price of Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The 8GB+256GB is priced at 30999. As part of the launch offer, Samsung is also offering a Rs.3000 instant bank discount with HDFC Bank card. The official sale will go live on April 23 at 12 PM IST on Amazon and Samsung India website.