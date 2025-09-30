Samsung Galaxy Ring user hospitalised, man says, “Won’t be wearing a smart ring ever again”

In a scary incident, YouTuber and tech influencer Daniel Rotar shared his experience with a swollen Samsung Galaxy Ring, which landed him in the hospital. Rotar shared this horrifying incident on X (formerly Twitter), revealing that the battery in the ring started to swell before he was boarding a flight. The influencer highlighted that the ring was so swollen that it got stuck to his finger, causing increasing discomfort. Rotar added in the post that “I cannot take it off, and this thing hurts.” He also shared images of the swollen ring, and it sure looks quite scary. Know what might have gone wrong with the Galaxy Ring. Samsung Galaxy Ring caused panic as the battery started to swell.(Daniel Rotar/X)

Swollen Samsung Galaxy Ring landed man in hospital

Samsung Galaxy Ring officially made its debut in October 2024 in India as a smart health monitoring ring. During the initial months, the smart ring instantly gained much recognition, and it also has several users. However, a very unusual case about the Galaxy Ring has come forward, which will make buyers think twice about buying a smart ring. Tech influencer Daniel Rotar on X shared a horrifying incident where his Galaxy Ring’s battery started to swell.

Due to the swelling, the influencer was not allowed to board the flight and was sent to the hospital to remove the smart ring. While the ring was removed successfully with ice and “medical lubricant.” However, water and soap worsened the situation, and the swelling became dense. When the ring was removed, the inner side of the ring seemed quite distorted and also started separating from the ring case, which is quite alarming.

To sum up the experience, Rotar said, “Won’t be wearing a smart ring ever again.”

Causes for Samsung Galaxy Ring to swell

In a reply to an X user, Rotar highlighted a few reasons that might have caused the Galaxy Ring battery to swell. It was highlighted that Hawaii’s hot weather or saltwater could be one of the reasons. He also stated that he had been on 2 flights before boarding the third one, or the ring may have a faulty battery. The post also highlighted that the Galaxy Ring also started showcasing battery life issues just before the incident, assuming that the battery might have been the reason for the swelling.

