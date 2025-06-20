Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge gearing up for Android 16 with big changes

Samsung recently announced Android 16-based One UI 8 beta for the Galaxy S25 series. However, the newly launched Galaxy S25 Edge missed out on the beta program. The ultra-slim flagship is currently running on the Android 15-based One UI 7 update that includes several new features, but users are eagerly waiting to get their hands on One UI 8. Now, a new report suggests that Samsung is currently developing the One UI 8 update for the Galaxy S25 Edge model, and it may soon roll out the users. The upcoming software update is very crucial for the Edge model as it is expected to bring smart resource management features and enhanced user experiences. Therefore, if you own or are planning to buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, then here’s what you may get with the One UI 8 update. Samsung is expected to roll out the One UI 8 update for Galaxy S25 Edge soon, here’s what you need to know.(Ijaj Khan/ HT)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to get One UI 8 soon

Samsung has started testing One UI 8 based on Android 16 for the new Galaxy S25 Edge model. Currently, it's the only Galaxy S25 series model which is not part of the early beta program, and it is running on OneUI 7, which is also the latest version till the stable rollout of One UI 8. An X account named Alfatürk has shared details about Samsung finally developing the new update for the ultra-slim smartphone.

Reportedly, the One UI 8 could bring several upgrades to the user experience of productivity, AI features, multitasking and more. Samsung has already teased some of the upcoming features as part of its beta program, which includes greater customisation for Now Bar and Now Brief features with greater AI integration. The update also includes redesigned system apps and a faster way to share data on Quick Share. Therefore, the upcoming software update could bring several enhancements to Samsung users.

As far as the One UI 8 stable rollout is concerned, we expected that Samsung may introduce the update during the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Flip 7 launch. Additionally, Samsung may also introduce the new generation Fan Edition model, the Galaxy S25 FE, with One UI 8 out of the box. As of now, we are still waiting for an official rollout date for older generation Galaxy S and Galaxy Z series models.