Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge likely to come with Galaxy S25 Ultra-like features

Samsung will officially announce its ultra-slim smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, in April, with some flagship features. In the past 3 months, the smartphone has been teased twice, revealing the slimmer design profile and dual camera setup. As we are nearing the launch, the Galaxy S25 Edge is also being spotted on several global listing platforms, giving us a glimpse of what Samsung may reveal during the launch. Now, in a new spotting, the upcoming S series smartphone was spotted to share some similar features as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, bringing flagship features to an ultra-slim smartphone. Therefore, if you have been keeping up with all the latest news on Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, here’s some additional information which may give you a better idea of the smartphone. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may offer 2K display resolution, know what’s coming.(Bloomberg)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What’s coming?

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch is nearing, with more leaks spreading across the internet. In the past few weeks, we have come across several concerns over smartphones’ premium features and compromises to maintain the desired slimness. Now, in a new report, it has been highlighted that the Galaxy S25 Edge may offer Galaxy S25 Ultra-like features. While the Galaxy S25 Edge is likely to have a screen size similar to the Galaxy S25 Plus, it will provide a 2K resolution with 3,120 x 1,440 pixels. Earlier, the smartphone was expected to offer FHD+ resolution. Alongside advanced display capabilities, the smartphone may feature a titanium alloy middle frame, bringing the required premium aesthetics to the device.

These two upgrades give hope for flagship features and minor compromises for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. Now, we simply have to wait until the launch, which is expected to take place on April 16, to know what this slimmer smartphone has to offer and how it will counter the upcoming iPhone 17 Air model.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Specs and features we expect

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, similar to its other siblings. Reports suggest that the smartphone could measure 5.84mm in thickness. It features a dual-camera setup that may include a 200MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. While the Galaxy S25 Edge shares several similar features with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, it may miss out on Samsung’s advanced telephoto lenses.

