Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Which flagship should you buy?

Samsung will likely launch its slimmer flagship phone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, this month. As we wait for the official launch date, there is much anticipation about the smartphone’s specifications and features. As the launch is not too far, several crucial information surrounding smartphone’s specifications have been tipped, giving us a glimpse of what the Galaxy S25 Edge will look like. But is it better than the Galaxy S25 Ultra? Well, reports suggest that many of Galaxy S25 Edge's features are similar to or inspired by the Galaxy S25 Ultra to provide users with a flagship experience. Therefore, to know more about the differences, we have curated a detailed comparison between Galaxy S25 Edge and Galaxy S25 Ultra, to know which smartphone is really worth your money. Here’s a detailed comparison between Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Galaxy S25 Edge.(Bloomberg)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Design and display

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has been teased as a slim smartphone of the Galaxy S25 series. Reportedly, the device measures 5.84mm in thickness and weighs only 162 grams. On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is currently the top-end Samsung device with a bulky design. It measures 8.2 mm in thickness and weighs 218 grams, making it heavier. However, both smartphones offer different selling points. Furthermore, the Ultra variant comes with more cameras on the rear panel in comparison to the Edge model. However, both devices could feature a titanium frame.

For display, the Galaxy S25 Edge will likely feature a 6.6-inch display with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 Ultra features a bigger 6.9-inch display, but the display is similar to the Edge model/

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Performance and battery

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with 12GB RAM storage. For Galaxy S25 Edge, the company may introduce a similar chip to offer flagship performance, despite the smartphone being slimmer in dimensions. There were also reports of Galaxy S25 Edge to support the Exynos 2400 chip, however, the smartphone has been spotted in the Geekbench listing with a Snapdragon chip. In terms of storage options, Samsung could at least offer up to 512GB storage, unlike the 1TB storage for the Galaxy S25 Ultra model.

For lasting performance, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is backed by a 5000mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy S25 Edge may not impress buyers with 3its 900mAh battery. However, we are yet to get a confirmation on the battery size.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Camera

The Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a quad-camera setup that includes a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom and a 50MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 Edge features a dual-camera setup that includes a 200MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera, which means it has telephoto zooming capabilities. Therefore, from a camera standpoint, the Galaxy S25 Ultra looks more promising with greater camera features.