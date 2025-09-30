Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G mobile goes on sale: Price in India, sale offers, and more

Samsung recently announced the latest generation Fan Edition or FE model, the Galaxy S25 FE 5G, in India. Now, the smartphone is finally going on sale in India, starting today, September 30, 2025. The smartphone comes with several flagship features as the Galaxy S25 model, but at an affordable price. Now, with sales starting, buyers can grab the Galaxy S25 FE from their nearby stores or from e-commerce platforms at a discounted price, as Samsung has introduced some exciting sale offers. Samsung announced exciting offers as Galaxy S25 FE goes on sale in India.(Aishwarya Panda)

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G will be available in Navy, Jetblack, and White colours. The smartphone comes at a starting price of Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. Buyers can also get 256GB or 512GB variants, which are priced at Rs. 65,999 and Rs. 77,999, respectively. Buyers can purchase the smartphone from Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, select Samsung authorised retail stores, and online platforms.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G sale offers

With the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G sale, the tech giant has also announced limited limited-period offer. Buyers can get Rs. 5000 cashback on the purchase if the payment is made from an HDFC Bank debit or credit card. In addition, customers getting the new Galaxy Buds 3 FE with Galaxy S25 FE will also get Rs. 4000 off. Lastly, buyers can also get two years of screen protection starting at Rs. 4199.

If you get the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G at the 256GB storage variant, then you can get a free storage upgrade worth Rs. 12,000 and get the 512GB variant. Lastly, buyers can also take advantage of No-Cost EMI for up to 24 months.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G: Specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Exynos 2400 chip paired with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone also offers Galaxy AI features and Google Gemini features with OneUI 8 based on Android 16.

For photography, the Galaxy S25 FE 5G features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Lastly, the smartphone is backed by a 4900mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging.