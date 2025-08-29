Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G mobile price in India, launch date, specifications and more

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G mobile launch before iPhone 17: Samsung is hosting another Galaxy Unpacked event of the year on September 4, 2025. The South Korean giant is expected to unveil several new flagship devices, such as the Galaxy Tab S11 series and Galaxy S25 FE 5G. The company has also started to tease the devices, giving us a small glimpse of what we can expect. However, one of the teasers for Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G showcases the smartphone design that looks quite similar to the flagship Galaxy S25 model. In addition, the specifications for the new “Fan Edition” model as also started to circulate online, revealing crucial upgrades. Here’s what we know about the smartphone ahead of the launch. Samsung teases Galaxy S25 FE 5G in new video, reveals the official design ahead of launch.(Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G: Design, specifications, and features to expect

The next Fan Edition phone is launching on September 4, 2025, as a Samsung teaser showcases a small glimpse of the smartphone’s camera module. Reportedly, the smartphone may look slightly similar to the Galaxy S25 model. Leaks suggest that the Galaxy S25 FE 5G could come in four colourways: Navy, Jetblack, White, and Icyblue.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone was spotted on several global listings, revealing some of the crucial details. As per leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will likely be powered by the Exynos 2400 chip paired with 8GB of RAM.

The Galaxy S25 FE 5G may feature a triple camera setup, offering similar resolution as its predecessor. Therefore, it may include a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Lastly, it is expected to be backed by a 4900mAh battery that may support 45W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G price in India

In the US, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G is expected to be priced at $649.99. However, in India, the Fan Edition model may cost around Rs. 65,000 for the 128GB variant. Hence, we may have to wait for a few more days to confirm the exact pricing of the smartphone.