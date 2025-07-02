Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G gets a MASSIVE price cut: Here’s how to avail the Amazon offer

If you’ve been waiting for a chance to own one of the top Android flagship smartphones without paying the full price, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G is now available at a significant discount on Amazon. Here’s how to grab the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G at a lower price on Amazon with bank offers and an exchange deal.(HT)

Initially launched at Rs. 1,29,999, the Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G offers advanced features including a quad-camera setup, a large AMOLED display, and S Pen support. The phone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage to give users smooth performance for demanding users.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G: Discount and Bank Offers

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G, which launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 1,29,999, is now being offered at a significantly reduced effective price on Amazon. If you’re using an ICICI Bank credit card, then you can avail an instant discount of Rs. 6,499 on Amazon. That’s not all, there’s an exchange deal also available on Amazon for some eligible old smartphones.

For example, if you trade in a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (12GB or 1TB) can reduce the price by up to Rs. 61,300. When both the bank offer and the exchange value are applied, the total cost of the Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G drops to Rs. 62,200. Customers can check their eligibility by entering their delivery pin code on the product page.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G: Key Features

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G features a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, it includes a 200MP primary sensor for detailed shots, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and two telephoto lenses offering 3x and 5x optical zoom, suitable for varied photography needs. On the front, it features a 12MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

In short, this current deal on Amazon offers a chance for tech enthusiasts to own Samsung’s latest flagship with substantial savings. Those planning to upgrade or switch to a premium device can take advantage of the offers to get the Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G at a reduced price.