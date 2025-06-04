Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is available at Rs.12000 discount: Know about latest deals

Samsung has announced a new limited-period offer on its latest Galaxy S25 Ultra model. This will allow buyers to get the flagship smartphone at a much lower price, saving a huge amount of money during the purchase. The latest offer includes exciting cash back and no-cost EMI options, which bring the price of Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from Rs. 129999 to Rs. 117999. Therefore, if you are planning to make a flagship upgrade, then the latest Galaxy S25 Ultra model could be the right fit and at a very reasonable price. Know about Samsung’s latest deals and offers on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and how buyers can avail exciting cashback benefits. Grab the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at a discounted price from Samsung.com. (Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra offers

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra can be bought at a much lower price from Samsung.com in India. The 256GB storage variant of the smartphone originally retails for a whopping price of Rs.129999. However, during the limited-period offer, buyers can get it for just Rs. 117999. This offer price includes Rs. 12000 instant cashback. Additionally, if you are looking for EMI options, then Samsung is providing a 24-month no-cost EMI with a monthly payment of just Rs. 3278. However, make sure you have financing services available from HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, IDFC First Bank, TVS Credit, HDB Financial Services, and Samsung Finance. This offer will last till June 14, 2025, and the offer is also applicable for 512GB and 1TB storage options.

Why should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the best Android smartphones of 2025 with powerful performance, exceptional cameras, advanced AI features, and seamless UI experiences. If you are a heavy smartphone user juggling between multitasking, work, or even gaming, then this could be the perfect choice. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage. It comes with a quad camera setup that includes a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera.

The smartphone runs on OneUI 7 based on Android 15, but will soon get the OneUI 8 update as the beta program has been released. Lastly, the smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery, offering full-day battery life for an uninterrupted user experience.