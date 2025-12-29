Samsung Galaxy S26 series could come with higher price tags: Report

Samsung may launch its upcoming Galaxy S26 series at a higher price as the company navigates increasing costs for key smartphone components, according to recent reports. The new series is expected to include the standard Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, with a planned release in global markets, including India, in February 2026. Reports suggest that the devices will go on sale roughly a month after the official launch. The Samsung Galaxy S26 series could break all the records with its higher release price.(HT)

The surge in component prices, particularly for memory chips, has impacted multiple smartphone manufacturers and created challenges in managing production costs. Samsung’s Mobile Experience (MX) division is reportedly finding it difficult to keep manufacturing expenses under control while ensuring competitive pricing. Rising material costs, coupled with higher spending on marketing and labour, are adding pressure on the company’s budget for the upcoming handsets.

Impact on Prices

Industry sources suggest that these factors could push the prices of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series above those of the current Galaxy S25 lineup. For context, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, which launched in January this year, was priced as follows in India: the standard Samsung Galaxy S25 started at Rs. 80,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model, and Rs. 92,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage version. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus was priced at Rs. 99,999 and Rs. 1,11,999 for the 256GB RAM and 512GB storage variants, respectively. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung’s flagship, debuted at Rs. 1,29,999 for the 256GB RAM model, Rs. 1,41,999 for the 512GB model, and Rs. 1,65,999 for the 1TB storage variant.

Rising Component Costs and Margins

Reports from Korean publications suggest that Samsung’s decision to increase the price of the Galaxy S26 series is linked to the higher costs of securing crucial components, including DRAM. The company aims to maintain profit margins while navigating supply constraints. Analysts note that such price adjustments are becoming common in the smartphone industry, as manufacturers respond to shortages and rising production costs.