Samsung Galaxy S26 tipped for a new main camera sensor in 3 years- Details

The Samsung Galaxy S25 craze has just settled after its initial launch in January. Now, with the Galaxy S25 Edge model, people have diverted their minds to slim phones, or some are still contemplating whether we really need slimmer phones. While this year’s Galaxy S series left a significant mark in terms of upgrades and AI features, Samsung has already started working on the new generation model. Samsung Galaxy S26 is likely to get a major camera upgrade. Know what’s coming ahead of launch.(Ijaj Khan/ Hindustan Times)

Over the past few weeks, several rumours surrounding the Galaxy S26 series have started to make their way, giving an early glimpse of what Samsung could launch next year. In a new report, it was highlighted that Samsung will finally upgrade the main camera sensor on the Galaxy S26 after about three years. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming Galaxy S26 model.

Samsung Galaxy S26 camera upgrade

Previously, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series was tipped for a major revamp of the telephoto lens with a single 200MP telephoto camera. Now, according to a Galaxy Club report, the standard Galaxy S26 model is slated to get a new main camera sensor. While the resolution may remain the same with 50MP, Samsung may introduce a new ISOCELL GN series sensor.

If the rumours are true, then this may come as a major upgrade in the last three years. Samsung has been using the ISOCELL GN3 sensor since the Galaxy S23, and it still powers the Galaxy S25 models. However, it should be noted that the report does not provide details on the new sensor. As of now, we expect it to offer larger pixels, improving low-light photography performance.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: What to expect

Samsung could make a big change to the Galaxy S26 lineup this year. Reportedly, the Galaxy S26 Plus model will be replaced by the Galaxy S26 Edge next year. This strategy looks similar to Apple's offering this year by replacing the iPhone 17 Plus with the iPhone 17 Air. Furthermore, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the Exynos 2600 or Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor. We expect major upgrades and changes to the camera, especially to the telephoto lens and the main camera sensor, as reported above. While we still have a few months for the Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch, the rumours keep us hopeful for what is to come in the coming year.