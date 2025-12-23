Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra launch could be delayed, reports suggest: Details

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is one of the most highly anticipated flagships of next year. While early reports suggested that Samsung was targeting an early 2026 launch window, specifically around January, the latest reports claim that the company may be forced to delay the phone. How far could the delay be? Current information points to a launch timeframe around mid-February. These details originate from reports out of South Korea, the company’s home country. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G design and colour options leaked ahead of launch. (x)

There has also been some uncertainty about the models we can expect from the series. Earlier reports suggested that Samsung had hoped to revamp the lineup with a potential Pro model. However, it now appears that Samsung will stick to its original lineup, consisting of an Ultra model, a Plus model, and a regular variant. As a result, we could see three models in total: the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the Galaxy S26 Plus, and the regular Samsung Galaxy S26.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Expected specs

Reports suggest that Samsung is considering the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset for the top-end Galaxy S26 Ultra. The device could also feature a design that is largely reminiscent of the S25 Ultra. As for the regular models, Samsung could use its in-house Exynos 2600 chipset. Ultimately, it all depends on Samsung’s production plans.

It is also worth noting that the prices of chipsets and memory have increased. We have already seen this trend with the current crop of flagships from Chinese brands such as Vivo, Oppo, and Realme, where models like the X300 Pro, Find X9 Pro and the Realme GT8 Pro were priced higher than their previous-generation counterparts.

