Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: All devices to expect, from Galaxy S25 FE 5G to flagship tablet

Samsung is hosting the Galaxy Unpacked event on September 4, 2025, to unveil its new generation of flagship devices. Reportedly, the South Korean giant is expected to launch its flagship tablets, the Galaxy Tab S11 series and the new Fan Edition smartphone, the Galaxy S25 FE, during the launch event. The company has also started to tease the products on its social media platforms, giving a small glimpse of the devices. In addition, Samsung is also inviting people to pre-reserve the upcoming devices for exclusive benefits and discounts. Here’s what you can expect from the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event this month. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G and Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series to launch soon, here’s what you can expect this year.(Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G:

The new generation Fan Edition model is expected to set the right balance between affordability and flagship-level features. While it is not expected to be significantly cheaper than the flagship Galaxy S25 models, but it will likely debut with some impressive flagship upgrades. Reportedly, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that may offer a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, the smartphone may offer a premium design with enhanced durability.

For performance, the Galaxy S25 FE 5G is expected to be powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2400 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. It is also rumoured to feature a 4,900mAh battery that may support 45W wired fast charging. The smartphone is also expected to feature a triple camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra

The flagship series tablet, the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra, are expected to debut at the upcoming September 4 launch event. The tablets are expected to feature an 11-inch and a 14.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both tablets are rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek 9400 Plus chipset paired with up to 1TB internal storage.

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra will likely be backed by a 11600mAh battery, whereas the standard model may come with an 8,400mAh battery, supporting 45W fast charging. This year, the ultra model may feature a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. Whereas the Tab S11 could stick to a single-lensed 13MP main camera. Now, we will have to wait 4 more days to confirm what these new Samsung device has in store for the buyers.