Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 special edition for Paris 2024 Olympics athletes ‘selling’ on eBay

Paris 2024 Olympics has over 17000 participants and each athlete was greeted with a special Samsung phone on their arrival in the Olympic village in Paris. Samsung made a limited edition of Galaxy Z Flip 6 exclusively for the athletes participating in Olympics 2024. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Olympic Edition features a gold finish, custom leather case, unique platina and more. It has only been presented to Olympics 2024 athletes and was not launched for the general public. However, it turns out Samsung’s limited edition foldable is that exclusive anymore as several athletes are reportedly selling the special device on eBay. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Olympic Edition was handed over to every Paris 2024 athlete even before the device went on sale around the globe. (Debashis Sarkar/ HT Tech)(HT Tech)

Not one, but multiple listings for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Olympic Edition sealed with the box can be seen. The price range for the limited edition device varies from $6500 to $10000. You can also bid for the devices at a much lower price. For context, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with 512GB storage is priced at $1219. The limited edition Samsung foldable is now gathering eyeballs from tech enthusiasts and collectors around the globe.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Olympic Edition sealed in box available on eBay.(eBay)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Olympic Edition: What’s special

It is worth noting that Samsung handed over the special Galaxy Z Flip 6 phones to every Paris 2024 athlete even before the device went on sale around the globe. The limited-edition phone comes loaded with 100GB of data and unlimited texts and calls, allowing athletes to get online and stay connected with friends and family throughout the event.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Olympic Edition comes in a striking yellow colourway adorned with the Olympic rings and Paralympic agitos in gold. Its case is made of Venezia leather and features a unique patina with Olympic rings inspired colour mix. It has been designed in partnership with Parisian Men’s Luxury Maison, Berluti.

Samsung scripting history at Paris 2024 Olympics

For the first time in Olympic history, participants have been allowed to carry and use a special edition Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 to the podium at Paris 2024. Apart from this, Samsung’s smartphones are also being used as professional cameras to cover the massive sporting event from extreme angles.