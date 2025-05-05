Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 tipped to launch with Exynos 2500 chipset- Here’s what we know

Samsung is about 2 months away from launching its new generation foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7. The South Korean giant has reportedly started the production of these devices, preparing for its launch in July 2025. As we move closer to the official debut, more leaks surrounding the foldable have started to appear on the internet, giving us a glimpse of what Samsung may reveal. Know what the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will look like during the July 2025 launch.(Android Headline)

In the latest leak, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 was spotted with an in-house Exynos 2500 processor, instead of the rumoured Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Over the past few months, we have been seeing conflicts over the type of processor for the upcoming Samsung clamshell phone, but now the company is expected to have finalised the processor.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE set to offer affordable foldable innovation at a budget price

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 performance

While there was some confusion over Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7’s performance features, The Chosun Daily report has highlighted that Samsung Electronics has finalised the chipset, and it will likely be powered by the Exynos 2500 series chip. This may come as a major performance change, as over the years, Samsung has relied on Snapdragon chipsets for its foldable devices.

This in-house chipset is built on a second-generation 3-nanometer gate-all-around (GAA) process that may provide smooth performance. Earlier, Samsung was reported to be facing challenges in achieving the expected yield rates. However, now the processor has reached the “workable level”, said an industry official. The report highlighted that the inclusion of the Exynos chipset was made due to pricing constraints.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 slated for major design upgrades- All details

It is also expected that the use in-house chip may come as an advantage to Samsung since it produces fewer units in comparison to Galaxy S series models and for cost saving as well. Therefore, the company can test and see how its chips are performing for future use as well.

The report further highlighted that the production of Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 will start from this month, with over 200000 units in production for the clamshell fold model.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 prices tipped months before launch: Here's our take

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: What to expect

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is likely to come with major design refinements. One of the upgrades is expected to be a bigger 4-inch cover display. Samsung may bring a new hinge mechanism for a smooth folding experience and less visible crease on the display. The smartphone will likely be backed by a bigger 4174mAh battery, offering an improved battery life. It is also expected to run on OneUI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box.

Mobile Finder: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G LATEST price, specs and all details