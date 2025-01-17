Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6 discounted during festive offers- All details

Samsung has announced Festive Offers for its new-generation flagship foldable models, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in India. The Festive Sale comes just around Republic Day, allowing smartphone buyers to get a great deal on their purchases. Therefore, if you are planning to switch to a foldable then Samsung could be a great start as the company is popularly known for bringing high-performing flip and fold-style smartphones. Check out the latest offer on the latest Samsung Z series smartphones and get it at a reasonable price during Samsung’s Festive offer. Samsung is providing cashback and no-cost EMI offers on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.(Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6 offers

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 were launched in July 2024 and it is known to be the slimmest Galaxy Z Series smartphones. The book-style foldable, Galaxy Z Fold 6 was launched at a starting price of Rs.164999 in India. However, during the Festive offers, buyers can get Rs.15000 instant cashback or avail 24 months of no-cost EMI option at Rs.4167 per month, allowing buyers to purchase the device without any hassle.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 retails for Rs.109999. During the sale, buyers can get Rs.20000 instant cashback on purchase or they can avail 24 months of no-cost EMI option at Rs.2500 per month.

Should you buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are known as one of the best foldable smartphones in the market. This generation of Samsung foldables has brought noticeable improvements with a lightweight and slimmer design in comparison the its predecessors. Not only the foldable are slim, but also offer some eye-catching features, performance, and a strong build.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, both are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, offering ease in multitasking and powerful performance altogether. The smartphones also offer exciting AI features that include Note Assist, Sketch to Image, Composer, Instant slow-mo, Photo Assist, and much more. Therefore, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 could be an ideal purchase if you want to experience the foldable smartphone or simply want a worthy upgrade with a style statement.