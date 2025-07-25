Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 7 5G sale are now live in India: Check price, availability, and more

Samsung’s new generation foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 7 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, officially go on sale in India with exciting launch offers.
Samsung has launched its new generation of foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 7 5G, and the affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE in India. All three foldables have been gaining much popularity in the smartphone market for their slimmer and lightweight build, powerful specs, and new features. Now, the new Samsung foldables, along with the Galaxy Watch 8 series, are available for sale in India. Therefore, buyers can finally get their hands on the new flagships online as well as in partnered retail stores. We have listed the detailed pricing, availability, and launch offer for these new devices, allowing buyers to get a great understanding before purchasing the device.
The New foldables will be available to purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung e-store, and offline retail stores. In terms of offers, buyers can avail no-cost EMI starting at just Rs. 6777.72 per month. With the purchase of Galaxy Z Flip 7, buyers can also get up to Rs. 2200 worth of reward points and Galaxy Z Fold 7 buyers can get Rs. 3500 points, which users can avail for their next purchase. Additionally, when purchased with the Galaxy Watch Series 8, buyers can also get up to Rs. 15,000 off
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series: Price
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8
40mm Bluetooth: Rs. 32,999
40mm LTE: Rs. 36,999
44mm Bluetooth: Rs. 35,999
44mm LTE: Rs. 39,999
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic
46mm Bluetooth: Rs. 46,999
46mm LTE: Rs. 50,999
The smartwatches are also available to purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung e-store, and offline retail stores.