Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 7 5G sale are now live in India: Check price, availability, and more

Samsung has launched its new generation of foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 7 5G, and the affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE in India. All three foldables have been gaining much popularity in the smartphone market for their slimmer and lightweight build, powerful specs, and new features. Now, the new Samsung foldables, along with the Galaxy Watch 8 series, are available for sale in India. Therefore, buyers can finally get their hands on the new flagships online as well as in partnered retail stores. We have listed the detailed pricing, availability, and launch offer for these new devices, allowing buyers to get a great understanding before purchasing the device. Samsung foldables are now available for sale in India with no-cost EMI options.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 7 5G, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Price and offers

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 5G

The book-style foldable will come in Blue Shadow, Jetblack, and Silver Shadow colour options.

12GB+256GB: Rs. 1,74,999

12GB+512GB: Rs. 1,86,999

16GB+1TB: Rs. 2,16, 999

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 5G

The clamshell foldable will come in Blue Shadow, Coral Red, Jetblack, and Mint colour options.

12GB+256GB: Rs. 1,09,999

12GB+512GB: Rs. 1,21,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE 5G will be available in black and white colour variants.

8GB+128GB: Rs. 89,999

8GB+256GB: Rs. 95,999

The New foldables will be available to purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung e-store, and offline retail stores. In terms of offers, buyers can avail no-cost EMI starting at just Rs. 6777.72 per month. With the purchase of Galaxy Z Flip 7, buyers can also get up to Rs. 2200 worth of reward points and Galaxy Z Fold 7 buyers can get Rs. 3500 points, which users can avail for their next purchase. Additionally, when purchased with the Galaxy Watch Series 8, buyers can also get up to Rs. 15,000 off

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series: Price

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8

40mm Bluetooth: Rs. 32,999

40mm LTE: Rs. 36,999

44mm Bluetooth: Rs. 35,999

44mm LTE: Rs. 39,999

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

46mm Bluetooth: Rs. 46,999

46mm LTE: Rs. 50,999

The smartwatches are also available to purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung e-store, and offline retail stores.