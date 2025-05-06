Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 battery specs tipped ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 will officially make their debut in July 2025. As the launch is getting closer, more leaks and rumours surrounding the new generation foldable have started to circulate, giving us a sneak peek into what Samsung could reveal. While there are rumours around a major design upgrade, the new leak has revealed the battery size of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, which may not excite buyers. Reportedly, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is getting a major battery upgrade, but the book-style fold may stick to a similar battery as the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming Samsung foldables. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 battery sizes spotted in a new certification.(HT )

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 battery size

Just a few months ahead of launch, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 appeared at the UL Demko Certification Platform, revealing the battery sizes. While we have greater hopes for upgrades, the certification revealed that the book-style foldable may not come with an upgrade and may stick to a similar 4400mAh battery. Reportedly, the smartphone has two batteries of 2126 mAh and 2146 mAh, providing a 4272 mAh battery. This battery size has been followed for over 3 generations, leaving buyers disappointed.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 was revealed to be backed by a 4300mAh battery. This showcases a massive 300mAh battery upgrade in comparison to last year’s model. It should also be noted that it is just 100mAh less than the Galaxy Z Fold 7. However, it should also be considered that the foldables will be powered by new processors that may significantly affect the battery life of the foldables.

Apart from the battery sizes, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 were also spotted on BIS certification and 3C certification, revealing that the models may support 25W wired fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7: What to expect

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with 12GB of RAM. Whereas the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will likely be powered by the Exynos 2500 processor. Both models are slated for major design refinements with a slimmer body, lightweight build, new hinge mechanism, and a nearly invisible crease on the main foldable display.