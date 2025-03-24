Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 launch in July: 5 upgrades we want to see this year

In July 2025, Samsung is expected to host the Galaxy Unpacked event every year to announce its new generation of foldables. Over the months, several leaks surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 have been circulated, giving us a glimpse of what the company may announce during the launch. While the specification looks promising, there are several other brands that have built a strong reputation in the foldable market. Now to compete with other foldable smartphones, Samsung will be under pressure to bring worthy upgrades to entice buyers. Therefore, we have listed 5 worthy upgrades which we want to see in the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 during the launch. Know about the upgrades with want to see in this year’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.(HT)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: 5 upgrade we want to see

Slimmer, lightweight design: With growing competition, slimmer foldables have now become a new trend. Slimmer foldable smartphones not only look premium, but they also bring ease in usage. Over the years, Samsung has relied on a boxy design for its book-style foldable. However, we would appreciate it if the company brought more enhancements to the design, which make the device look like a regular phone and lightweight when it comes to day-to-day usage.

Better water resistance, durability: When buying a foldable smartphone, the major concern which goes through the buyer’s mind is durability. Last year, Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with an IP48 rating which was an upgrade over its predecessor. Now, with Galaxy Z Fold 7, we expect a better IP rating which makes the device more resistant to water and dust. Furthermore, we expect more durability for the screens, especially for the display crease.

Thermal management, 16GB RAM Storage: Another major enhancement we expect from this year’s Samsung foldable is enhanced thermal management. Since foldable smartphones include multitasking, producing, heavy gaming, and long hours of usage, it is not surprising if we get a slight overheat. However, with a better heat management system, Samsung can boost the smartphone’s performance. Furthermore, with greater performance and AI integration, 16GB RAM will also be appreciated.

Bigger battery: With foldable, many buyers are concerned about the battery life, since it does not have enough space to store a bigger battery. However, several brands like Vivo, Oppo, Honor, and others have solutions to bring battery life to their foldable. However, Samsung is still using a 4400mAh battery which does not provide the expected battery life. Therefore, with Galaxy Z Fold 7, we expect a battery upgrade.

Camera upgrades: While the Galaxy Z Fold 6 provides promising camera performance, we expect to see some improvements and upgrades to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. While Samsung’s other flagship phones excel in telephoto performance, I believe the foldable lacks zooming capabilities and it is an area where Samsung could work to bring worthy camera upgrades this year.