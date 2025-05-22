Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak reveals wider display, design overhaul ahead of launch

Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 later this year, potentially alongside a new tri-foldable smartphone. Despite lower sales forecasts for foldable devices, the tech community remains interested in the new models due to expected hardware upgrades. Recent leaks provide a first look at the Galaxy Z Fold 7, revealing notable changes in its design. Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak reveals a wider design and major hardware improvements ahead.(Samsung)

Galaxy Z Fold 7: Wider Outer Display and Design Changes

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 was introduced as a redesign for Samsung’s book-style foldable, but it remained behind some competitors in key areas such as device thickness and outer display size. Competitor’s foldables often feature outer screens closer to the size and shape of traditional smartphones, while Samsung’s models have favoured narrower screen proportions. The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 appears to address this by offering a much wider outer display.

The leaked image via NotebookCheck shows the rear of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which highlights its broader design compared to the Galaxy Fold 6. The camera modules also appear larger in these leaked images. Rumours suggest that the Fold 7 will include a 200MP main camera, a substantial upgrade over the 50MP sensor on the previous model. Additionally, the device is expected to have a slimmer build, and it will run on the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Leaked dimensions reveal new design

On the other hand, CAD files obtained by SamMobile provide detailed measurements of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. When fully opened, the device is reported to be 4.54mm thick, while folded, it measures 9mm. Although slightly thicker than some earlier rumours, this still marks a notable reduction compared to the previous generation. Compared with the Oppo Find N5, the Fold 7 is marginally thicker but close enough that the difference may not be noticeable in everyday use. Its full unfolded size measures approximately 158.43 x 143.14 x 4.54mm.

Meanwhile, for the Galaxy Z Flip 7, the same report lists dimensions at 166.61 x 75.23 x 6.84mm when opened. The thickness figure appears slightly off compared to the Flip 6, which measured 6.94mm, which suggests that the 6.84mm number could be a miscalculation.

Samsung is expected to introduce both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 at an upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, following the company’s usual release schedule for foldable devices.