Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Motorola Razr 60 series, and more foldable phones launching soon

In the coming months, several foldable smartphones are expected to launch from brands like Samsung, Vivo, Motorola, and others. These devices will set the bar for this year’s foldable smartphones, showcasing upgrades, refined design, and premium features. Therefore, if you are someone who has been planning to buy a foldable phone for ease in multitasking, productivity, and lifestyle purposes, then you may want to wait for these upcoming models. From book style to tri-fold, here’s everything which you can expect to launch in the upcoming months. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Motorola Razr 60, and several other foldable phones are launching in the coming months. (HT)

Also read: Foldable iPhone set to launch in 2026 with advanced technology and a premium price tag: Report

Upcoming foldable phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7: Every year Samsung announces two foldable phones, one is a book-style fold and the other is the clamshell fold. Both devices are slated for major design upgrades with screen sizes, slimmer build, and a refined display crease. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, whereas, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could come with Exynos 2500 chip. Both devices may get upgraded battery life, camera improvements, and more which will set them apart from their predecessors. Therefore, buying Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Z Flip 7 could be a worthy investment.

Samsung Galaxy G Fold: Samsung is also rumoured to launch a multi-fold smartphone this year. The smartphone will likely feature a double-folding display with a G-style foldable design. The main screen is expected to be 9.96-inch, whereas, the cover screen could measure 6.49-inch. More about the smartphone is yet to be revealed, but it is expected to compete with Huawei Mate XT which was launched last year as the world’s first tri-fold smartphone.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 camera specs tipped ahead of July launch- All details



Motorola Razr 60 series: Motorola is also preparing for the launch of its new generation foldables. The series may consist of two models, the Razr 60 and Razr 60 Ultra. While the Razr 60 will be an affordable foldable, the Razr 60 Ultra will likely be launched in the flagship segment with a 7-core Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Several images of the smartphone have been leaked, revealing a similar design to the predecessor. However, the company may bring upgrades to performance and features.

Vivo X Fold 4 series: This is another book-style foldable series that may consist of two models, the Vivo X Fold 4 and X Fold 4 Pro. While there is no confirmation for the pro model as of now, the Vivo X Fold 4 could make its debut in June. Reports suggest that the smartphone will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and may sport a 6000mAh battery, bringing an upgraded battery life. However, it's unsure if the smartphone will be launched in India.

Also read: Vivo X Fold 4 set to launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip; Major design and feature upgrades expected

Honor Magic V4: Lastly, Honor could launch its new generation Magic V series smartphone with a slimmer design and upgraded specifications. Based on leaks, it is suggested that the Honor Magic V4 could feature an 8-inch LTPO main display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. The smartphone may also come with a 6.45-inch cover display. It will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite processor, providing flagship performance and ease in multitasking. It could also feature a 200MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.