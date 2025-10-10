Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-fold may come with this big battery upgrade- Here’s what we know

Samsung’s most anticipated foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Tri-fold, is expected to launch before 2025 ends. As we wait for an official launch announcement, several leaks surrounding the tri-fold are circulating online; however, the South Korean giant is being quite cautious of leaks this year. In the latest patent leak, the Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-fold is reported to have three batteries, which may provide longer usage hours, unlike other foldables on the market. Therefore, if you are waiting to get your hands on a new foldable form factor, then here’s what we know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-fold so far. Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-fold could launch soon with promising battery features.(Debashis Sarkar)

Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-fold battery life

According to KIPRIS, South Korea’s official platform for public access to patents, it revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-fold will likely have three batteries. Reportedly, the foldable will have three display segments combined into one big screen when unfolded. Each of the segments will consist of one battery, making a total of 3 batteries each. The patent documents also include a sketch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-fold that showcases batteries in T1, T2, and T3.

The T1 is the smallest battery due to the space taken by the three camera sensors, and the T2 has the largest battery in terms of size, as it is placed in the middle. Lastly, the T3 battery is placed in the cover screen. While the image gives us an idea of the battery sizes, but it does not reveal individual or overall battery capacities. Therefore, we may have to wait a few more weeks to confirm its battery mAh and charging speed.

Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-fold launch date and what to expect

The Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-fold is expected to launch by the end of October or November 2025. However, it may launch in only South Korea and China. There are also rumours about the US launch, but we are still awaiting confirmation. In terms of specifications, the foldable could feature a massive 10.1-inch main screen and a 6.49-inch cover display. It is rumoured to feature a 200MP main sensor and a telephoto camera that may offer a hybrid zoom of up to 100x.

Mobile Finder: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 5G LATEST specs, features, and price