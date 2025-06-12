Samsung is offering Galaxy users a free year of Perplexity Pro AI, worth $200

Samsung has introduced a new offer that could change how Galaxy users access artificial intelligence tools in their devices. If you own a Samsung Galaxy smartphone or tablet and live in the U.S, you can now get a full year of Perplexity Pro, a paid AI assistant subscription valued at $200, at no cost. This move places Perplexity AI, a growing name in the generative AI chatbot space, alongside well-known AI assistants like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, Microsoft’s Copilot, and xAI’s Grok. Samsung is offering one year of free access to Perplexity Pro AI to U.S. Galaxy users.(Perplexity)

How to Claim the Offer

A user recently spotted this offer on Reddit, where he shared the details on how to claim the free subscription through the Samsung Galaxy Store. To take advantage of this offer, users need to open the Galaxy Store on their device, search for the Perplexity AI app, and download it. Once installed, sign in or create a free account that will automatically unlock the Pro subscription for an entire year without making any payment. If you already have the app, you need to uninstall it and then reinstall it from the Galaxy Store to activate your free Perplexity Pro access.

What Perplexity Pro Offers

Perplexity AI offers both a free and a paid plan. The free tier allows unlimited basic searches, which may feel sufficient for everyday use, and also limits access to certain advanced features. For instance, Pro search and Deep Search capabilities are restricted to three uses each per day, and users can only search within five files daily.

The Pro subscription removes these limits by offering unlimited Pro searches, which increases Deep Search usage to 500 times per day, and expands file search capacity to 25 files daily. Subscribers also gain access to multiple large language models, including Sonar, Claude 4.0 Sonnet, GPT-4.1, Gemini 2.5 Pro, Grok 3 Beta, R1 1776, and others, making it suitable for users who depend heavily on AI assistants.

This offer from Samsung may be related to its investment in Perplexity, which aims to integrate the AI assistant with Samsung services such as Bixby, Samsung Internet, and future devices like the Galaxy S26 series. However, for Galaxy users, this deal provides a chance to explore advanced AI tools free of charge for a whole year.