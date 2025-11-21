Samsung lands in legal battle due to Galaxy Ring, sued by its big rival Oura

Samsung’s entry into the smart ring market has triggered a major legal showdown. Oura, the company behind the popular Oura Ring, has filed a complaint with the US International Trade Commission (ITC) accusing Samsung of infringing multiple patents with its Galaxy Ring. The legal action marks the latest flashpoint in a rapidly growing wearable-tech segment that is now attracting heavyweight brands. Samsung has not yet issued a statement on the lawsuit.(Reuters)

Oura confirmed the move in a detailed blog post, revealing that its complaint doesn’t target Samsung alone. The filing also names Reebok (Reebok Smart Ring), Zepp Health (Amazfit Ring), and Nexxbase (Luna Ring), alleging that all four companies have violated Oura’s intellectual property across areas such as ring design, internal component layout, sensor configuration, and manufacturing techniques.

The action isn’t entirely unexpected. In 2024, before the Galaxy Ring was even unveiled, Samsung filed a preemptive lawsuit seeking legal protection against possible claims from Oura. That case was eventually dismissed by a San Francisco federal court, but it signalled early concern inside Samsung’s legal department that filing a smart ring could spark a dispute.

Oura, which has dominated the smart ring category for years, argues that its extensive patent portfolio underpins the entire ring-based health-tracking ecosystem. The company says it has already resolved similar conflicts with rival brands including Circular, OMATE, and RingConn, all of which eventually secured licensing agreements. Oura hinted that Samsung and the other firms could pursue the same route if the ITC sides with its complaint.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Ring last year with strong momentum, bringing advanced wellness tracking, tight Galaxy ecosystem integration, and a premium design intended to challenge Oura’s long-standing lead. With Samsung’s global reach, analysts expected the smart ring market to finally break into the mainstream, making this legal action especially significant.

If the ITC rules in Oura’s favour, Samsung could face restrictions on importing or selling the Galaxy Ring in the US unless it reaches a settlement or licensing deal. The stakes are high not only for Samsung but for the future of the smart ring category, which is now quickly becoming the next battleground in personal health tech.

