Samsung launches Galaxy Wide 6 in South Korea: Key features of the smartphone

Samsung has launched its newest smartphone, Samsung Galaxy Wide 6, which, according to reports, is an upgrade of the Galaxy Wide 5, which was introduced in September last year. While the South Korean giant has, for now, launched Galaxy Wide 6 only its home country, the product may be launched in other countries in days to come.

In South Korea, Galaxy Wide 6 has been priced at 349,000 South Korean won (approx. 20,000 INR) and is available in black, blue and white colours.

Here are some features and specifications of the smartphone:

(1.) It has has a 90Hz display and 50MP triple camera unit. Also, the smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch LED display, which provides a resolution of 720X1600 pixel and 20:9 aspect ratio.

(2.) There is an 8MP selfie camera on the front, and a 50MP main camera on the back panel. There's also a 2MP macro camera, 2MP depth assistant lens, and an LED

(3.) The device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery; it also has 4GB RAM, 128GB in-built storage and micro SD card slot.

(4.) Galaxy Wide 6 boats of security features such as face unlock, side-fencing fingerprint scanner, among others. It is booted by One UI-based Android 12 operating system

(5.) The device also comes with features such as dual-sim support, 5G, wifi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB T-port, and 3.5mm audio jack.

