Samsung users likely to get One UI 8 beta based on Android 16 this month- All details

Google has officially started rolling out the Android 16 beta version, allowing users to test and experience the operating system. While Android 16 has been in the works for quite some time, Samsung has reportedly planned for an early release of One UI 8. The South Korean giant has recently rolled out the One UI 7 to its older generation smartphones. Now we may see the stable One UI 8 based Android 16 in the upcoming months. A new leak has also come forward, highlighting that Samsung could roll out the first beta version of One UI 8 in the coming weeks, which is quite ahead of its schedule. Therefore, if you are excited about Android 16 and One UI 8, then here’s what we know so far about the upcoming Android OS updates. One UI 8 beta with Android 16 may roll out this month. Here’s what we know.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Samsung One UI 8 beta

At the recent “The Android Show” video by Google, Samsung confirmed to bring One UI 8 with Android 16 this summer. This confirmation has created much curiosity among Samsung mobile users, as in less than 6 months, the company has made an announcement for the new generation OS. Now, there are speculations that Samsung could release the first beta for One UI 8 by the end of May.

According to the Sammobile report, some of the latest generation Galaxy flagships are also slated to get access to the beta program by this week in selected regions. The timeline for the One UI beta release also matches the rollout time for the stable Android 16 update. Therefore, in the coming days, some users may get a glimpse of One UI 8 and its new features. Furthermore, tipster Tarun Vats has also spotted One UI 8 beta pages on the Samsung website in the US, hinting towards an imminent release.

As of now, it is speculated that Samsung could showcase the One UI 8 with Android 16 at the upcoming Unpacked event in July. During the event, the tech giant will also unveil the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. Therefore, these foldables could also support the new generation of Samsung OS out of the box. Now, we simply have to wait a couple more days to confirm if these rumours are true.

