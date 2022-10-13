This smartphone brand beats Chinese brands, dominates festive season sales

It’s festive season and e-commerce platforms are offering tempting deals. Customers are given huge discounts and compelling offers in festive season sales, which has resulted in the companies increasing their sales manifold.

One of the most sold items in the festive season sale is smartphones. Lakhs of smartphone units have been sold during these sales and according to a report from Hindustan Times sister publication – Live Hindustan, customers most preferred choice was Samsung’s smartphones. It have been the most smartphones bought during the festive sales in India.

Samsung has been at the leading smartphone companies during the festive sales in our country. With the highest market share in India's market sale, it has surpassed Xiaomi and Realme.

Samsung's devices most sold in the festive season sale

According to report, Samsung's market share constituted 26 per cent in the festive season sale. During this time, the South Korean tech giant sold over 33 lakh smartphone units.During the sale period from September 23 to September 30, Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S22 Plus, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphones saw tremendous sales.

Other popular smartphones

Other Chinese smartphone makers – Xiaomi and Realme - made it to the top-3 rankings in the festive sale. The percentage of smartphone share of these companies was 20 per cent and 17 per cent respectively during the sale. About 25 lakh units of Xiaomi and about 22 lakh units of Realme were bought.

Despite huge discounts during the sale, Apple could not make it to the top brands. Apart from this, the share of devices of other companies stood at 38 per cent in the festive sale. However, this year saw sales of two per cent fewer smartphone units as compared to last year.

