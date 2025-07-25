Say goodbye to followers on Google Maps: Major feature to be removed soon

Google Maps is planning to remove one of its features in the coming months. The company announced that it will disable the ability to follow other users within the app. This means users will no longer be able to follow others or be followed themselves. The change is expected to take place by September and will happen automatically without requiring any action from users. Google Maps will soon remove the follow feature and will end the option to follow or be followed by users.(Unsplash)

Google Maps to Remove Follow Feature by September

According to a community support post by Google, this update will not affect how visible profiles are on Google Maps. Users will not have to manage follower requests, since the follower system will no longer exist. Google also stated that it will erase all data connected to followers and followings once the feature is removed.

While the follow feature will disappear, Google Maps will continue to offer ways for users to connect and explore. The Local Guides Connect platform will remain active, allowing contributors to engage with one another. Additionally, users can still create and share lists to discover new places and experiences.

This announcement comes shortly after a recent app analysis revealed plans to remove the Follow Places feature from Google Maps. The company seems to be streamlining the app by cutting features related to user connections.

Media Controls Return After Temporary Bug

In a related development, Google Maps users faced another issue recently. Over the weekend, music playback controls were removed from the navigation screen. Normally, users can play, pause, or skip tracks from their streaming apps while using Google Maps. However, these media controls disappeared, along with the settings that control them.

Initially, many users worried that the feature was permanently removed. Google later confirmed that the problem was a bug and said it was actively working on a fix. By Thursday, the music controls returned on several devices running recent versions of Google Maps. It seems that the fix was applied via a server update, so the feature should be restored without the need to download a new app.