Security cameras with AI features that can detect people, track movement and reduce false alerts

Security cameras are no longer limited to recording footage and sending motion alerts. Newer models use AI features to identify people, detect specific movement and distinguish between routine activity and events that may need your attention. This can make everyday monitoring more useful, especially when a camera is installed at a busy entrance, parking area or shop.

AI is changing how security cameras monitor homes, shops and small offices. (Pexels)

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

AI features also bring practical tools such as human detection, smart tracking, unusual activity alerts and customised notifications. However, not every camera offers the same level of intelligence or useful controls. Here are the key AI features to look for when choosing a security camera for your home or business.

The Godrej EVE Pro 4G Mini PT is designed for outdoor surveillance where Wi Fi may not be available. It uses a 3MP sensor with 4G connectivity, 360 degree coverage and pan tilt movement to monitor a wider area. AI human tracking, motion detection and smart alerts can help focus attention on activity around your property. It also supports two way audio, all time colour viewing, night vision and up to 256GB storage, making it suitable for homes, shops, farms and remote locations.

Specifications Resolution 3MP, 2304 x 1296 Connectivity 4G SIM Pan and tilt 266 degree pan, 90 degree tilt Storage Up to 256GB microSD Night vision All time colour vision with IR support Audio Two way talk with built in microphone and speaker Reasons to Buy Works without Wi Fi. Wide coverage with human tracking. Reasons to Avoid Requires a separate 4G SIM plan. Plastic body feels less premium.

What are buyers saying?

Available buyer feedback is mixed, with the product receiving positive comments for its picture quality, remote monitoring and outdoor use. Some buyers, however, have reported a less consistent experience overall.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if you need surveillance in a location without Wi Fi. The 4G connection, pan tilt movement, human tracking and outdoor focused design make it practical for remote properties.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The CP PLUS CP-E21Q is a compact indoor security camera designed for homes that need broad room coverage. Its 2MP sensor records Full HD video, while 355 degree pan and 71 degree tilt movement helps reduce blind spots. It includes human detection, motion tracking, sound detection and a built in siren for smarter alerts. Two way talk allows remote communication, while microSD storage, cloud support and compatibility with Alexa and Google Home add useful smart home features.

Specifications Resolution 2MP Full HD, 1920 x 1080 Connectivity 2.4GHz Wi Fi and LAN Pan and tilt 355 degree pan, 71 degree tilt Storage Up to 256GB microSD and cloud storage Night vision 15 metre IR night vision Audio Two way talk with built in microphone and speaker Reasons to Buy Wide pan and tilt coverage. Useful smart detection features. Reasons to Avoid Only 2MP resolution. Designed mainly for indoor use.

What are buyers saying?

Buyer feedback around this camera focuses on its clear Full HD video, wide movement range and useful app based monitoring. The compact design and two way communication are also practical for home use.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it for indoor monitoring when wide coverage and smart detection matter more than higher resolution. The pan tilt system and 15 metre IR night vision cover everyday home surveillance needs.

The Qubo Smart Cam 360 3MP is an indoor camera focused on simple home surveillance with AI based detection. Its 3MP sensor records 2K video and the motorised system provides 360 degree panoramic coverage. Person detection, motion alerts and an intruder alarm can help identify activity, while two way talk enables remote communication. Colour night vision improves visibility after dark. This 2026 edition also focuses on cloud based recording, making it suitable for users who do not want to manage a memory card.

Specifications Resolution 3MP, 1296p Connectivity 2.4GHz Wi Fi Pan and tilt 360 degree panoramic coverage Storage Cloud recording Night vision Colour night vision Audio Two way talk Reasons to Buy Sharp 3MP video and 360 degree coverage. Useful AI person detection. Reasons to Avoid Cloud storage may involve subscription costs. Primarily designed for indoor use.

What are buyers saying?

Reviews are generally positive about the sharp video, easy setup, colour night vision and dependable person detection. Independent testing also found the camera straightforward to operate for everyday indoor monitoring.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if you want an easy indoor camera with 360 degree coverage, AI person detection and cloud recording. It suits homes where simple app based surveillance is the priority.

The Trueview 3MP 4G Mini PT is built for outdoor surveillance in places where a Wi Fi connection may not be reliable. Its 3MP sensor records 2304 x 1296 video and provides all time colour vision, while pan tilt movement covers a broad area. Human detection, motion tracking and tamper detection add useful security features. It supports two way audio, microSD cards up to 256GB and optional cloud storage, while IP65 protection makes it suitable for outdoor installation.

Specifications Resolution 3MP, 2304 x 1296 Connectivity 4G SIM Pan and tilt 266 degree pan, 90 degree tilt Storage Up to 256GB microSD and optional cloud Night vision All time colour vision Audio Full duplex two way audio Reasons to Buy Works independently of Wi Fi. Strong feature set for outdoor monitoring. Reasons to Avoid Requires mobile data. IP65 protection is not the highest available.

What are buyers saying?

Customer reviews are strongly positive, with users highlighting picture quality, easy installation, app performance and outdoor durability. Several buyers specifically mention clear footage and the usefulness of human detection.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it for remote outdoor monitoring where Wi Fi is unavailable. Its 4G connectivity, colour vision, human tracking, two way audio and expandable storage make it versatile.

The Trueview 3MP Wi Fi Robot camera is designed for indoor monitoring with a motorised pan and tilt system. Its 3MP sensor records 2304 x 1296 video, while all time colour vision keeps footage visible in different lighting conditions. AI human detection, motion tracking and tamper detection provide additional alerts. The camera supports two way audio, up to 256GB microSD storage and optional cloud recording. Alexa support and mobile access make it useful for homes, pets, children and general surveillance.

Specifications Resolution 3MP, 2304 x 1296 Connectivity Wi Fi Pan and tilt 352 degree pan, 58 degree tilt Storage Up to 256GB microSD and optional cloud Night vision All time colour vision Audio Full duplex two way audio Reasons to Buy Wide pan movement with tracking. Good value for indoor monitoring. Reasons to Avoid Needs a constant power connection. App experience can vary between models.

What are buyers saying?

Customers commonly praise the easy installation, app experience, picture quality and useful tracking features. Several reviews also highlight the value for money, while some mention limitations around brightness and connectivity.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if you want a feature packed indoor camera without spending heavily. The wide movement range, human tracking, colour vision and cloud option cover most everyday surveillance needs.

The Trueview 3MP 4G Dome camera is aimed at users who need surveillance without depending on a broadband connection. It uses a SIM based 4G connection and records 2304 x 1296 video with all time colour vision. Human detection, motion alerts and a custom voice alarm add security functions, while two way audio enables remote communication. It supports up to 256GB microSD storage and optional cloud recording, making it suitable for homes, shops and other locations needing remote monitoring.

Specifications Resolution 3MP, 2304 x 1296 Connectivity 4G SIM Storage Up to 256GB microSD and optional cloud Night vision All time colour vision Detection Human and area motion detection Audio Full duplex two way audio Reasons to Buy 4G connectivity works without broadband. Good night time visibility. Reasons to Avoid Requires a SIM and data plan. Dome design has limited pan tilt flexibility.

What are buyers saying?

Customer feedback is largely positive, with users highlighting clear footage, useful night vision and simple remote monitoring. Reviews also mention the camera working well for entrances and outdoor surveillance.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it for SIM based surveillance where wired internet is inconvenient. The 3MP resolution, colour night vision, human detection and remote monitoring provide a practical security setup.

The Qubo Smart Bullet Cam Pro 180 is an outdoor security camera built around a 4MP sensor and wide coverage. Its 230 degree field of view helps monitor larger areas, while AI person detection can distinguish people from general movement. Automatic spotlights and an alarm provide active deterrence when activity is detected. It also offers colour night vision, two way talk and IP66 weather protection. Cloud and microSD recording options make it suitable for entrances, driveways, shops and outdoor spaces.

Specifications Resolution 4MP, 1440p Connectivity 2.4GHz Wi Fi Coverage 230 degree ultra wide view Storage Cloud and microSD up to 1TB Night vision Colour night vision Protection IP66 weather resistance Reasons to Buy Very wide outdoor coverage. Strong AI and deterrence features. Reasons to Avoid Requires Wi Fi connectivity. No full pan and tilt movement.

What are buyers saying?

The current model has limited customer feedback, but the Qubo outdoor camera range receives positive comments around image quality, AI detection, installation and outdoor monitoring. The Pro 180 itself currently has a smaller review pool.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it when you need to cover a wide outdoor area from a fixed mounting point. Its 4MP sensor, 230 degree view, AI detection, spotlight and IP66 rating suit larger spaces.

Factors to consider when buying an AI security camera

AI detection features: Look for human detection, vehicle detection and other smart recognition tools that can help reduce unnecessary motion alerts.

Tracking capabilities: Some cameras can automatically follow a moving person across the frame, which can be useful for monitoring larger areas.

Alert controls: Check whether the camera lets you customise notifications so you only receive alerts for events that matter to you.

Storage options: Look for support for microSD cards, cloud storage or both, depending on how long you need to keep recorded footage.

Night vision: AI features are useful only when the camera can capture clear footage at night. Check for infrared or colour night vision for better visibility after dark.

Top 3 features of best security cameras

CCTV cameras Resolution Connectivity Storage Godrej EVE Pro 4G Mini PT 3MP, 2304 × 1296 4G SIM Up to 256GB microSD CP PLUS CP-E21Q 2MP, 1920 × 1080 Wi Fi and LAN Up to 256GB microSD and cloud Qubo Smart Cam 360 3MP 3MP, 1296p 2.4GHz Wi Fi Cloud Trueview 3MP 4G Mini PT 3MP, 2304 × 1296 4G SIM Up to 256GB microSD and cloud Trueview 3MP WiFi Robot 3MP, 2304 × 1296 Wi Fi Up to 256GB microSD and cloud Trueview 3MP 4G Dome 3MP, 2304 × 1296 4G SIM Up to 256GB microSD and cloud Qubo Smart Bullet Cam Pro 180 4MP 4MP, 1440p 2.4GHz Wi Fi Cloud and microSD up to 1TB

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FAQs What does AI do in a security camera? AI can detect people, vehicles and movement patterns, helping the camera provide more relevant alerts.

Can AI cameras reduce false motion alerts? Human and object detection can filter out some routine movement caused by pets, trees or other background activity.

Do AI security cameras need internet access? Many features require an internet connection, especially remote viewing and cloud based services, while some local functions can work without it.

Can AI cameras track people automatically? Some models support automatic tracking, allowing the camera to follow a moving person within its viewing area.

Are AI security cameras useful for small businesses? Features such as person detection, smart alerts and activity tracking can make it easier to monitor entrances, counters and other key areas.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.