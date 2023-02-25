Shadow banning of Musk's Twitter account : An ‘idiotic algorithm’ behind this

Elon Musk has now revealed that an ‘idiotic algorithm’ of Twitter which shadow banned accounts based on number of blocks had caused his engagement taking a nosedive. The issue which led Twitter chief reportedly firing two engineers has now been rectified.

Questioning Musk about account shadow banning, a user wrote on Twitter that a change has been introduced in the platform's algorithm to lower visibility of accounts that are blocked/muted by masses.

“This allows campaigns from the left to silence the right, essentially eliminating free speech by weighing too heavily the downvotes over the upvotes,” user alleged.

Musk responded by confirming that such an algorithm existed on the microblogging site but had been updated. "This idiotic algorithm change has been reverted," he said.

He continued, the algorithm has even affected his account by making its engagement to drop by a factor of ten. The problem in the algorithm was, Musk revealed, that it was based on absolute number of blocks and not blocks as a percentage of followers. “This meant any large account that posted anything “controversial” was sent to the 9th level of hell,” he added.

Musk's decision to clarify the shadow banning algorithm was met with applause on Twitter. “The indisputably best thing about Twitter now is that we can complain and multiple times a week the richest guy on earth will be like "okay, I made some changes, see how that works?" For good or ill, no other product does this,” a user wrote.

In another tweet, Twitter boss said, “I have unblocked everyone I blocked, apart from scammers. I recommend others do the same. Negative feedback is a good thing.”