Home / Technology / 'Stalin would’ve loved this': Elon Musk quips on Google photos feature

'Stalin would’ve loved this': Elon Musk quips on Google photos feature

technology
Published on Feb 25, 2023 05:53 PM IST

Google One members — on both Android and iOS — and all Pixel users will now be able to enjoy Magic Eraser, a new HDR video effect and exclusive collage styles.

In the image Musk shared, Joseph Stalin and Nikolai Yezhov can be seen strolling along the shores of the Moscow-Volga Canal.(Twitter/ Elon Musk)
In the image Musk shared, Joseph Stalin and Nikolai Yezhov can be seen strolling along the shores of the Moscow-Volga Canal.(Twitter/ Elon Musk)
BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar

Google photos has started rolling out Magic Eraser AI editing tool, that helps smoothly erase photo elements, to Google One members. The feature which helps to eliminate ‘photobombers’ got an unexpected and witty praise with Elon Musk tweeting that the feature would have been loved by former Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.

ALSO READ: Space Elevator-like button in Musk's SpaceX lift; Is Earth-Space cable possible?

Significance of the photo

In the image Musk shared, Joseph Stalin and Nikolai Yezhov can be seen strolling along the shores of the Moscow-Volga Canal in April 1937. However, Nikolai Yezhov is no longer present in the modified edition. During the Great Terror, Yezhov was Joseph Stalin's top official in the NKVD (the Soviet secret police). Yezhov was allegedly removed from this photograph after Stalin had him killed. Yezhov enraged Stalin, who believed he was plotting his assassination.

The photo, famous as murder meme, seems to be Musk's favourite as he frequently posts the image on social media to make his case. In one such instance, Musk tweeted the image to take a dig at the then Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal when has taken over Jack Dorsey as top official of the micro-blogging site. The photo had the faces of Stalin and Yezhov swapped as Agrawal and Dorsey, respectively.

Watch: Elon Musk offers sneak peek of Cybertruck at Tesla Engineering HQ

Google photos new features

Google One members — on both Android and iOS — and all Pixel users will now be able to enjoy Magic Eraser, a new HDR video effect and exclusive collage styles. In addition, Google One members will get free shipping on print orders.

1. Magic Eraser detects distractions in photos, which can be then removed easily. Users can also circle or brush other things they want to erase.

There is a Camouflage feature in Magic Eraser that can change the colour of objects in photos to help them blend in naturally with the rest of the photo.

2. HDR effect on photos help balance dark foregrounds and bright backgrounds (or vice versa). Furthermore, it also lets enhance the brightness and contrast across videos.

3. Google is rolling out a range of new Styles to the collage editor for Google One members and Pixel users.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
car news stalin elon musk + 1 more
car news stalin elon musk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out