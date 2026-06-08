Shopping for a Flagship? These Phones Deserve Your Attention

In the recent chaotic timeline, a mere smartphone purchase decision has become nothing more than a David vs Goliath situation. With phone prices shooting up every other week, often driven by rising memory costs, it takes little time for a wishlist to be stripped of options within the preferred budget. Those shopping in the mid-range segment are hit the hardest. But people scoping the best flagships may be in the clear, as brands are reportedly absorbing the surge in memory chip prices in their pricier SKUs rather than passing it on to customers. If you identify yourself as someone who prefers investing in the very best, here's our curated list of premium smartphones worth your attention:

These four Android flagships span ₹70,000 to ₹2 lakh, offering compelling reasons to spend beyond the mainstream.

The OnePlus 15 is among the most complete Android flagships money can buy. It delivers gaming-phone-level performance in a clean, understated design that never feels overly flashy. Despite no longer carrying Hasselblad branding, its cameras remain consistently reliable across a wide range of lighting conditions. Battery life is phenomenal, lasting through heavy use, while OxygenOS 16 continues to offer one of the smoothest and most polished software experiences in the Android ecosystem. It is a true all-rounder.

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The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is among the most refined clamshell foldables available today. Samsung has expertly optimised One UI for the form factor, making the cover display genuinely useful for everyday tasks without constantly unfolding the phone. Its cameras produce rich, detailed photos with pleasing colours and a distinctive look. Battery life is surprisingly strong for a compact foldable, while performance remains dependable for demanding apps and games. The result is a foldable that balances style, portability, and practicality.

The Vivo X Fold3 Pro remains one of the most complete foldables, despite being an older device. Vivo's camera expertise continues to shine, delivering natural-looking photos with reliable image quality across a range of lighting conditions. The telephoto camera is particularly impressive, producing beautiful subject separation and pleasing bokeh even outside dedicated portrait modes. Battery life remains outstanding by foldable standards, comfortably outlasting many newer rivals. Combined with capable performance and a versatile large-screen experience, it remains an excellent productivity-focused flagship.

The OPPO Find X9 Ultra is among the finest camera phones money can buy. Its Hasselblad-tuned camera system delivers stunning images with DSLR-like character, excellent dynamic range, and impressive consistency across all focal lengths. The telephoto cameras, particularly the 10x lens, are capable of producing exceptional zoom shots that few rivals can match. Beyond photography, the phone offers excellent battery life and flagship-grade performance that effortlessly handles photo and video editing, as well as other demanding creative workflows.

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Like all tech journalists, I review and evaluate devices with full editorial independence. Brand partnerships and commercial relationships do not influence product selection or recommendations.