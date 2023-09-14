Single door refrigerators: Explore space-saving cooling solutions

Refrigeration is the main form of modern food preservation that people use in their homes worldwide. Having a fridge at home may save you some time from the daily shopping routine as you can do weekly or monthly shopping at once and store them in the fridge. With this, you can have different options to cook whenever you feel like it, as you will have your supplies at home and will not have to run to the market occasionally.

Double-door and single-door refrigerators have been developed over the years, but the latter is preferred for tough spaces over the former. Even though they tend to have small storage compared to double-door refrigerators,single-door refrigerators are gaining a lot of attention among Indians all over the country as they are cheaper than the former.

This article is thus going to highlight the best single-door refrigerators 5-star rated and below, and the features that make them considered the best.

1. Whirlpool 192 L Single Door Refrigerator

Thisfrost free single door refrigerator is one of the best to have in your house as it has auto defrost technology that is powered by intel frost technology that defrosts your food in the fridge with the help of a temperature sensor in the refrigerator, hence giving you a better refrigeration experience. It is the best for your vegetable as it has the honeycomb moisture lock-in technology, which maintains the vegetable's optimum moisture, making it remain fresh for longer periods.

It has an intelliSense inverter technology and an inverter compressor that makes it to be energy efficient and durable to serve you longer at a lower energy consumption rate. It has a microblock technology that tends to prevent the growth of bacteria inside the refrigerator that may make the food go bad, making their freshness stay intact. The refrigerator has the ability to connect automatically to your home inverter in cases of a power outage to help maintain the cooling cycle even when electricity is not there, preventing the food inside from going bad.

Specifications:

Brand: Whirlpool

Capacity: 192L

Installation type: Freestanding

Freezer capacity: 14.3L

Colour: Wine

Material: stainless steel

Shelf type: toughened glass

Pros Cons As a fast-forward ice feature Build quality is average Saves power

2. Voltas VC320 320 Liters Visi Cooler Single Door Refrigerator

Thissingle-door refrigerator above 300 litres capacity is the best for people with a large family or for small business purposes. Its body is made of a UV-grade plastic material that makes it last longer than the other types of refrigerators. It is the best for families that have children in them as its doors have a lock that prevents the kids from opening and damaging the food inside.

Its insulators are made of environmentally friendly chlorofluorocarbons that do not cause harm to people and animals. Due to its large capacity, it has castor wheels that make moving it easier, thus allowing you to move it as you do your daily house cleaning so that you don't miss a spot. Its door handles are sunken for easier and safer operation.

Specifications:

Brand: Voltas

Capacity: 320L

Colour: Black

Form factor: stand-alone

Material: Plastic

Pros Cons Large carrying capacity Produces loud vibration sounds Has door locks for privacy

3. Samsung 223 L Single Door Refrigerator

This Samsung single-door refrigerator guarantees you the immense performance that you expect from a Samsung product. It comes with a large capacity of 223 litres, which is best for a medium-sized family. Its inverter is made with digital inverter technology, which makes it consume 50% less power and last longer, making it to be passed up to the next generation. Its digital inverter technology also enables the inverter to work in silence and thus cannot distract you when you are working close to it.

It comes with a big freezer capacity of 18L that enables you to stack it with enough food to last you for weeks in the house. Its shelves are made of toughened glass that can hold much heavier weights of up to 145 kg. It has a clear power, efficient lamp on the shelves that lets you easily locate the food you want at night. It has a stabilizer-free operation that prevents the refrigerator from damage in cases of power fluctuations by cutting out the power in case it comes with a high surge. It comes with an antibacterial gasket to help keep the inside of the door liner clean to prevent the build-up of fungi and bacteria in the refrigerator.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Capacity: 223L

Installation type: freestanding

Material: Stainless Steel

Colour: Elegant Inox

Pros cons Produce less noise Plastic quality is average Energy efficient

4. LG 185 L Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D199OSEY)

This is thebest single-door refrigerator and freezer as it has direct cool technology that helps to make ice in less than 108 minutes. It comes with a base stand drawer, which enables you to easily store vegetables that do not need cooling at room temperature without wasting space in the kitchen. It has shelves that are made of spill-proof toughened glass, which enables it to carry heavy things that weigh up to 175 kg without shattering.

It has a bigger capacity of 185 litres, making it suitable for medium-sized families. Its energy rating is 4 stars because of its power-efficient operation, enabling it to work at low voltage easily. It has a super inverter compressor, making it operate silently and thus does not disturb you in the house. It has a door gasket seal that helps prevent bacteria from entering by sealing the internal contents of the refrigerator, making everything inside to be more hygienic.

Specifications:

Brand: LG

Capacity: 185L

Freezer capacity: 16L

Installation type: freestanding

Colour: Scarlet Euphoria

Wattage: 50W

Material: Plastic, Steel

Pros Cons Energy efficient Maintenance of gasket seal Perfect for ice-making

5. Haier 190 L Single Door Refrigerator

Thissingle-door refrigeratoris the best to have at this time of the year as it has a temperature control feature that allows you to customize the cooling as per your preference with the temperature control feature, thus minimizing wastage. It has the 1-hour icing technology, which enables it to form ice within one hour with the help of a longer condenser coil and a heavy-duty UPF.

It comes with a bottle guard behind the door for conveniently storing bottles inside. Its vegetable box is large enough to offer extra storage space to stock all your favourite vegetables in one place. Its shelves are made of toughened glass that is able to hold a weight of up to 120 Kg without the worry of it breaking. It has a capacity of 190 litres, making it the best for a medium-sized family.

Specifications:

Brand: Haier

Capacity; 190L

Freezer capacity: 14L

Installation type: freestanding

Material: Stainless Steel

Pros Cons Makes ice quickly Sometimes, it gets noisy. Food cooling feature

6. LG 185 L Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201AERU)

Thissingle-door refrigeratorhas a 5-star rating in terms of energy efficiency because of its smart inverter compressor, which enables it to conserve power by working at a wattage of as low as 50 watts. It has a total capacity of 185 litres, making it perfect for a medium-sized family. Its stylish floral design gives it a stunning look that will help complement your kitchen decor, improving the mood in the kitchen. It has toughened glass shelves that are able to hold heavy food items that weigh up to 175 Kg without shattering.

It has the LG direct cooling technology, making ice in less than 108 minutes possible. Its door gasket is easy to clean and prevents dust particles and bacteria from entering the refrigerator, helping keep the food hygienic and healthy for longer periods. For storing foodstuffs that do not need cooling, the refrigerator has a base drawer that can be used to keep these foodstuffs at room temperature. It has a lattice-patterned box cover to help maintain the optimal moisture of vegetables.

Specifications:

Brand: LG

Capacity: 185L

Freezer capacity: 16L

Installation: Free-standing

Colour: Ebony Regal

Wattage: 50W

Material: Plastic, Steel

Pros Cons Consumes less energy Poor customer service Big carrying capacity

7. Samsung 183 L Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C2412GS/NL)

ThisSamsung single-door refrigerator is considered the best as it has a bigger freezer room that has a capacity of 18 litres to deliver rapid cooling that preserves the freshness of food and makes more ice. It has a power cool feature that helps increase the rate of freezing and chilling of food by 31%. It has a steady, free operation, which enables it to work reliably and steadily at normal voltage ranges and cut out power in case of a power surge to prevent damage to the refrigerator. Its door is made with a crown design that is softly curved to help add a sleek and elegant look to your kitchen.

It has a clear lamp on the inside to help easily locate your food at night. It has shelves that are made with toughened glass that are strong enough to hold heavy food items that weigh up to 175 Kg without shattering. It has a smart connect inverter feature that automatically connects to your home inverter in case of a power outage to help keep the food fresh for longer periods. Its compressor is made with digital inverter technology to enable it to consume less power as well as work silently for long-lasting performance.The technology allows you to adjust the compressor speed based on cooling needs.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Capacity: 183L

Freezer capacity: 18L

Installation type: Freestanding

Colour: Inverter Grey

Material Stainless Steel

Pros Cons Affordable price Gets heated while in use Good storage capacity

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Whirlpool 192 L Single Door Refrigerator Intellisense inverter technology 192L capacity Auto defrost technology Voltas VC320 320 Liters Visi Cooler Single Door Corrosion resistant Tropicalized compressor UV-grade plastic material Samsung 223 L Single Door Refrigerator Stabilizer free operation Runs on solar energy Digital inverter technology LG 185 L Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D199OSEY) Direct cooling technology Smart inverter compressor Spill-proof tough glass shelves Haier 190 L Single Door Refrigerator 1-hour Icing technology Non-inverter technology Temperature control LG 185 L Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201AERU base stand drawer Direct cooling technology Toughened glass shelves Samsung 183 L Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C2412GS/NL) Direct cool technology Crown door design Digital inverter technology

Best overall product

This blog considered the LG 185L single-door refrigerator to be the best overall product among the ones mentioned. The refrigerator is considered to be solar smart and thus can use solar power for its operation during the day and at night use the power stored in a battery to power up its operation. In case of a power cut when using electric power, the refrigerator has a smart connect feature that automatically connects it to your home inverter.

The refrigerator comes with a base stand drawer that can be used to store food studs that do not need cooling, e.g., onions at room temperature, to help save some space in the kitchen. It comes with a stylish look that adds a touch of class to your kitchen. It has smart inverter compressor technology, which enables it to work in silence while saving power. Its compressor is durable and comes with an assurance warranty of 10 years.

Best value for money

With a retail price of Rs. 22999, the Samsung 223L single-door refrigerator is considered to be the one with the best value for money. The refrigerator is manufactured in a way that it can run on solar power energy to help save the environment. It has a clean, safe back made of a smooth safety cover that is easily wiped clean, making it durable. It has a fresh room compartment that ensures the easily perishable foodstuff remains fresh even with the frequent opening of the refrigerator. It has a deep door guard that can hold up to 6 bottles without wasting space in the refrigerator. It comes with a Grande door design that enhances the refrigerator's look, complementing the decor in your kitchen through its sleek and elegant looks.

How to find the best single-door refrigerators in the market

Getting the best single-door refrigerator in the market is not as difficult as most people fear. For you to find the best one, you can decide to do your own research online before going to shop, as you can get some perfect options and an insight into what you should be looking for in a refrigerator. One thing that one should look for in a refrigerator is the capacity of the freezer and the fresh food area.

One can also look at the annual power consumption and the technology used in the compressor so as to buy one that will be cheaper to manage. You should also focus on the availability of spare parts and the company's customer care services. For those making their purchases online, it is advisable to first go through the customer review as they tend to give an honest comment on the product's functionality. After paying attention to all this, you can be considered to be ready to buy one.