Skip the gimmicks this Mother’s Day: 8 tech gifts Mum will genuinely thank you for

Mother’s Day is around the corner, and I’ve been thinking about what I should gift my mum this year. She’s a primary school teacher, which means her day starts ridiculously early, she’s constantly multitasking, balancing work and home, taking care of everyone around her, and somehow still managing every little detail perfectly.

Because your mother deserves the best.

By Shaurya Sharma Shaurya Sharma is the Technology Editor at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he oversees technology coverage across digital and social platforms. With over eight years of experience across editorial, video production, and digital media, his work focuses on smartphones, AI, consumer gadgets, and shaping audience-first content strategies for modern tech consumers.



He began his career in 2018 as a fashion cinematographer before turning his lifelong passion for technology into a profession. From spending his childhood immersed in tech magazines, video games, and the latest gadgets to covering the global consumer tech industry today, technology has remained a constant throughout his journey.



Over the years, Shaurya has worked with some of India’s leading media organisations, including CNN-News18, Sportskeeda, and Guiding Tech, where he led video initiatives that combined strong editorial storytelling with engaging visual and social-first execution.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Manipal University, Shaurya has reviewed hundreds of products across categories including smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, cameras, and wearables. Beyond work, he is passionate about animal welfare, environmental causes, and automobiles, particularly turbo-petrol cars Read more Read less

And that got me thinking: maybe the best gift this Mother’s Day isn’t just something fancy, but something that genuinely makes her everyday life easier. Something that saves time, reduces fatigue, helps her unwind after a long day, or simply makes her routine smoother.

Thankfully, with the Amazon Summer Sale currently live, this felt like the perfect opportunity to pick up something useful at a discounted price. A win for me because of the deals, and hopefully a win for her because she gets something she’ll actually use every day.

So, here are the products that I think make genuine sense for mothers, especially working Indian mothers who are always on their feet. Let’s get started.

Smartwatch for helping her stay healthy

My mother is constantly on the move. As a teacher, she spends most of her day standing, walking around classrooms, managing students, and juggling a hundred things at once. The truth is, she’s also slightly overweight, and I’ve been encouraging her to take fitness tracking more seriously, whether that’s tracking steps, sleep, or heart rate.

A smartwatch honestly feels perfect for that. It’s one of those gadgets that quietly helps someone take better care of themselves.

The first option that immediately comes to mind is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. This smartwatch originally launched at over ₹40,000, but as part of the Amazon Summer Sale, it is now available for around ₹13,999. If you combine that with bank offers, you can effectively get it for under ₹12,000, which is honestly a great deal.

If your mum prefers a larger watch face or has a slightly bigger wrist, there’s also the 47mm version, which costs around ₹15,000 during the sale.

The reason I like this watch is because it balances health tracking with premium styling. It can track steps, sleep, heart rate, workouts, and even offers ECG support. Plus, it looks elegant enough to pair with formal outfits, which matters for teachers and working professionals.

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Now, if you don’t want to spend too much but still want something practical and genuinely useful, the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 is another excellent option.

It is currently available for around ₹3,950 on Amazon and makes for a very sensible Mother’s Day gift. Despite the lower price, it still offers features like sleep tracking, step counting, fall detection, multiple watch faces, and support for over 100 workout modes.

One of the biggest highlights here is battery life. Unlike many smartwatches that need charging every day, the Galaxy Fit 3 can comfortably last up to 13 days on a single charge. That convenience matters, especially for someone who already has enough things to worry about.

If your mother already uses an iPhone, then the Apple Watch Series 11 is probably the best smartwatch option available right now.

As part of the Amazon Summer Sale, the 42mm version is available for under ₹30,000, and the pricing can drop even further with bank offers.

Apple Watches have consistently been among the most reliable wearables for health and fitness tracking. From heart rate monitoring and sleep insights to ECG readings and emergency features, it offers a complete ecosystem experience for iPhone users.

Personally, I think the Rose Gold Aluminium colour looks particularly elegant and works really well as both a smartwatch and a fashion accessory. Pair it with a good strap, and it easily doubles up as a classy statement piece for formal wear as well.

What are buyers saying on Amazon about these products?

Now, of course, specifications only tell half the story. So I also looked at what actual buyers on Amazon are saying about these wearables.

Starting with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, this smartwatch has been in the market for quite some time now, and buyers continue to praise it for its premium build quality, elegant design, and overall polished experience. A lot of users also really like the rotating bezel, which still remains one of the most satisfying ways to navigate through a smartwatch interface. Battery life has also received fairly positive feedback, and unsurprisingly, the watch works especially well if you already own a Samsung smartphone because of the deeper ecosystem integration.

As for the Apple Watch Series 11, this continues to be the default choice for most Apple users looking for a premium smartwatch experience. Buyers appreciate the display quality, the smooth software experience, and the health-focused features that Apple offers. Features like ECG readings, heart rate tracking, sleep insights, and fitness monitoring continue to be major reasons why people invest in the Apple Watch ecosystem. Many users also mention that it simply feels reliable and refined in everyday usage.

Coming to the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3, buyers largely describe it as a solid value-for-money fitness tracker. Users seem particularly happy with the lightweight design, comfort, and feature set considering the price point. The display and overall look of the band have also received praise from buyers. That said, some users do mention that the real-world battery life may not always match Samsung’s claimed figures, depending on usage. Even then, most buyers still seem satisfied with the overall battery backup it offers.

Feature Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Apple Watch Series 11 Sale Price (Approx.) ₹ 13,999 – ₹ 15,000 ₹ 3,950 ₹ 38,999 Primary Style Premium / Formal Sporty / Slim (Band) Modern / Fashion Best For Android users wanting a "real" watch look Budget-conscious users / Light sleepers iPhone users (The Gold Standard) Key Hardware Physical Rotating Bezel Lightweight Slim Body Edge-to-edge LTPO Display Health Features ECG, Sleep, Heart Rate, BP Basic Health + Fall Detection Advanced ECG, Vitals, Emergency SOS Battery Life 1–2 Days Up to 13 Days ~18–36 Hours Ecosystem Best with Samsung Galaxy phones but wide Android compatibility Works with most Androids iPhone Only

Tablets for entertainment

Now let’s talk about something that can help her relax and stay entertained after a long day. And honestly, a tablet feels ideal for that.

Whether it’s watching her favourite shows, attending online classes, reading, sketching, browsing recipes, video calling relatives, or simply scrolling through YouTube before bed, tablets have quietly become one of the most versatile gadgets you can gift someone. Especially mums who rarely spend money on themselves.

The first option that comes to mind is the recently launched Xiaomi Pad 8, which I have been testing for a while now.

This tablet offers seriously good value for money and comes with flagship-grade specifications. You get the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, an 11.2-inch 3.2K display that is bright and vibrant, and a premium metal design that genuinely feels high-end in hand.

It also packs 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which should comfortably handle entertainment, multitasking, video streaming, and casual productivity. The large 9,200mAh battery is another big plus because it can easily last through an entire day without becoming a charging anxiety machine.

Currently, the Xiaomi Pad 8 is available for a disocunt on Amazon India as part of the Summer Sale, making it a very compelling option in this segment.

And if your mum enjoys sketching or digital art, there’s also a higher-end variant bundled with the stylus support. That version costs around ₹42,999 and upgrades you to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage as well.

Now, if your mother is already deep into the Apple ecosystem, then the iPad Air is easily one of the safest and most reliable picks you can make.

I’ve personally been using the iPad Air for quite some time now, including both the M3 and newer M4 variants, and it remains one of those devices that simply lasts for years without feeling slow or outdated.

Performance is excellent, the display is great for content consumption, the speakers are fantastic, and the overall experience feels polished in a way Apple devices usually do.

And if your mum enjoys drawing like mine does, pairing the iPad Air with an Apple Pencil can genuinely unlock a whole new hobby. Apps like Procreate make digital sketching surprisingly intuitive, even for beginners.

It’s not just a content device; it can also become a creative companion.

If you don’t want to spend iPad Air money and simply want a dependable tablet for watching content, browsing, FaceTime calls, and general everyday use, then the iPad 11-inch with the A16 chip still makes a lot of sense.

The build quality remains excellent with its metal construction, the software experience is clean and smooth, and Apple’s ecosystem advantages are still very much present here.

I also really like the colour options this year. It comes in shades like yellow, blue, silver, and pink, which makes it feel a little more fun and personal compared to boring grey gadgets.

The tablet is currently available for around ₹33,999 during the Amazon Summer Sale, and if you combine that with card discounts, especially something like the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, the pricing becomes even more attractive.

So, we’ve already picked something that helps her stay on top of her fitness, and something that keeps her entertained after a long day.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Starting with the iPad Air M4 (2026), people really appreciate the sheer speed that the M4 chipset offers. Not sure how relevant that level of power is going to be for your mum, but it does make the tablet feel very future-proof. And if she’s going to be using apps like Procreate, like my mom plans to, then the M4 chip absolutely makes sense because those creative apps can genuinely benefit from the extra horsepower.

There’s also more RAM now compared to previous Air models, which helps with multitasking. And let’s be honest, our moms are the real power users sometimes. They’ll have multiple apps open at once, jump between YouTube, WhatsApp, shopping apps, recipes, and somehow never close anything.

The one complaint people do mention is the 60Hz display. But realistically, unless your mother really cares about gaming or ultra smooth scrolling, chances are she won’t even notice it.

As for the Xiaomi Pad 8, buyers really like the 144Hz display. Again, not sure if your mom is secretly grinding competitive gaming titles, but the higher refresh rate definitely makes the overall experience feel smoother and more fluid. On the productivity side, the Focus Pen Pro is another thing people appreciate.

Battery life is also an area where this tablet gets a lot of praise, and we personally relate to most of the feedback around it. The Xiaomi Pad 8 feels well-built, powerful, clean in day to day usage, and the speaker setup is genuinely good. Overall, under ₹35,000, it feels like tremendous value for money.

That said, HyperOS can feel a bit overwhelming initially, especially for someone who isn’t deeply into tech. But once you get used to it, things settle down. Also, one important thing, you won’t find apps like Procreate here. So if that’s something you specifically want your mom to use, you’ll need to look for alternatives on Android.

As for the iPad 11 with the A16 chip, this is probably the safest pick out of all these options. If you just want a tablet that handles the basics well, this is exactly that. Most reviews basically boil down to one sentence, it just works.

People also praise the battery life quite a bit, especially for content consumption like YouTube, Netflix, reading, browsing, and video calls.

Having said that, buyers do point out that there’s no Apple Intelligence support here, so that’s one thing you could miss out on going forward. There’s also some confusion around Apple Pencil compatibility because this tablet does not support the Apple Pencil Pro and instead only works with the Apple Pencil USB-C version.

Feature Apple iPad Air M4 (2026) Xiaomi Pad 8 iPad 11-inch (A16) Sale Price ₹ 61,669 (Effective: < ₹ 60,000) ₹ 32,999 (Effective: < ₹ 30,000) ₹ 33,999 (+ Bank Offers) Processor Apple M4 Chip (Top-tier) Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Apple A16 Bionic Display 11" 60Hz Liquid Retina LCD 11.2" 144Hz 3.2K LCD 11" 60Hz Liquid Retina LCD RAM / Storage 12GB RAM / 128GB 8GB / 128GB 6GB RAM / 128GB Battery Life ~10 Hours (Intensive use) Comfortable 2-day battery 12hrs+ (Media playback) AI Support Full Apple Intelligence HyperOS 3 AI Features No Apple Intelligence Best For Future-proof pro creativity High-spec value & gaming Basic, reliable family use

Tech that makes her life easier

Now let’s talk about perhaps the most important category of all: something that genuinely makes her life easier.

And honestly, what better way to do that than gifting her something that makes everyday cleaning easier (both for me and her, duh!)?

Indian households are busy, chaotic, and constantly need cleaning. Between work, cooking, dust, and everyday chores, mums end up spending a huge chunk of their time just maintaining the house. The good thing is that the Indian market now has plenty of robotic vacuum cleaners and regular options across price ranges, and they genuinely work well now.

The first product I’d recommend is the Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop.

This is one product we can confidently recommend at Hindustan Times because we’ve used Dreame products for quite a while now, and they’ve consistently proven to be reliable, durable, and well-built.

The robot vacuum is currently available for around ₹20,000 during the Amazon Summer Sale, which is a massive drop from its listed MRP of nearly ₹50,000.

Now, the biggest advantage of a robotic vacuum cleaner is convenience. It cleans your house on its own while you focus on literally anything else.

This particular model can:

vacuum and mop simultaneously

clean carpets

pick up pet hair

intelligently map your house using LiDAR navigation

avoid obstacles smartly

and run for up to 285 minutes on a single charge

It also comes in a minimal white colourway that blends nicely into most Indian homes instead of looking like an industrial appliance sitting in the corner.

And honestly, if your maid doesn’t show up one day, or if you don’t have domestic help at all, products like this genuinely feel like a lifesaver.

Now, if you don’t want to spend robot vacuum cleaner money but still want to gift something practical and useful, then a traditional vacuum cleaner is still a great option.

The Ceznic vacuum cleaner is currently available for under ₹4,000 during the Amazon sale and offers surprisingly good functionality for the price.

It supports dry vacuuming, wet spill cleaning, and even basic floor mopping functionality, making it useful for everyday household cleaning.

You also get:

a 600W motor

20KPa suction power

and a 200ml water tank

For someone who genuinely enjoys keeping the house clean and organised, which, let’s be honest, describes most Indian mums, this can actually become a very practical everyday appliance instead of just another gadget collecting dust.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Starting with the Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2, this product has a lot of reviews, and most people seem genuinely happy with it. Buyers say the cleaning performance is good, the mapping works neatly, and the overall experience is easy to handle and use. People also appreciate the integration with the mobile app and the fact that it can clean underneath beds, sofas, and furniture without much effort.

Some users do mention that the water tank capacity could have been larger, but overall, this feels like one of those gadgets that can genuinely impress your mom because it helps make household chores easier and more convenient.

As for the Seznik vacuum cleaner, at this price point, people feel there’s very little to complain about. Buyers appreciate the multiple attachments, especially for cleaning corners, sofas, and tighter spaces. Many also like the blower function, which can be useful for quickly pushing dust away from difficult spots.

People say that despite being a budget offering, the suction performance is decent and it gets the job done efficiently. Overall, reviews suggest that it offers solid value for money for everyday cleaning needs.

Feature Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 Seznik Vacuum Cleaner Product Type Robotic Vacuum & Mop (Autonomous) Traditional Stick/Handheld (Manual) Sale Price ~ ₹ 20,000 (Down from ₹ 50,000) Under ₹ 4,000 Navigation LiDAR Intelligent Mapping User-guided (Manual) Power/Motor High-efficiency (Pet hair & Carpet focus) 600W Motor / 20KPa Suction Functions Simultaneous Sweep & Mop Dry/Wet Cleaning + Blower Function Battery/Power Cordless (Up to 285 mins runtime) Corded (Continuous Power) Ideal Use Case "Hands-free" cleaning & busy schedules Deep cleaning sofas, corners, & spills

The research and expertise

I’ve been reviewing tech products for over 8 years across categories including laptops, smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and more. During this time, I’ve experienced hundreds of products from brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and others, including devices mentioned in this article such as iPads, Apple Watches, Galaxy Watches, and Xiaomi tablets.

As a tech journalist at Hindustan Times Tech, I’ve also attended numerous industry events and interacted with product teams, analysts, and experts over the years. That experience has helped me develop a strong understanding of what consumers actually need beyond marketing claims and flashy jargon. It also allows me to critically evaluate whether a product genuinely delivers value in real-world usage.

For the research behind this article, I referred to my previous reviews, hands-on experiences, and product coverage. I also spoke with colleagues who have used several of these devices extensively in their day-to-day lives. In addition, I analysed hundreds of Amazon user reviews to better understand customer sentiment, long-term experiences, and common strengths or complaints associated with these products.

Many of the products mentioned here, including the Galaxy Watch, Xiaomi Pad 8, iPad 11, and Apple Watch Series 11, have also been personally used and tested by me. That combination of long-term industry experience, hands-on testing, consumer research, and editorial coverage is what gives me the confidence to recommend these products.

Mother's Day 2026 Tech Gift Guide: FAQs

1. Which smartwatch is best for mothers in 2026?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is one of the best overall picks for Android users because of its premium design and health tracking features, while the Apple Watch Series 11 is ideal for mothers who use an iPhone.

2. Is the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 worth buying for mothers?

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 is a great budget fitness tracker for mothers. It offers sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, step tracking, and long battery life at an affordable price.

3. Which tablet is best for entertainment and casual use?

The iPad 11-inch with the A16 chip is one of the safest and most reliable options for watching content, browsing, reading, and video calls. The Xiaomi Pad 8 is also a strong value-for-money alternative.

4. Is the iPad Air M4 good for artists and creative users?

Yes, the iPad Air M4 paired with the Apple Pencil is excellent for digital artists and creative users. Apps like Procreate make sketching and illustration very intuitive on the iPad.

5. Are robotic vacuum cleaners actually useful in Indian homes?

Yes, robotic vacuum cleaners have improved significantly in recent years and work well in Indian homes for daily cleaning, dust removal, and even mopping. Models like the Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 also support smart mapping and app controls.

6. Which robot vacuum cleaner is best during the Amazon Summer Sale?

The Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop is one of the best options currently available during the Amazon Summer Sale because of its strong suction, LiDAR navigation, and automatic cleaning features.

7. What is the best budget cleaning gadget for mothers?

If you do not want to spend too much, the Seznik vacuum cleaner is a good budget-friendly option under ₹4,000 and offers dry vacuuming, wet cleaning, and multiple attachments.

8. Are these Amazon Summer Sale deals worth it?

Yes, many of these products are currently available at significantly lower prices compared to their launch prices. Additional bank offers and credit card discounts can reduce prices even further.

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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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