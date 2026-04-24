Skip the search hassle: Skyscanner now lets you find flights and fare comparison in ChatGPT

The setup replaces the usual method of entering details across different fields and applying filters. Instead, users can continue the conversation to adjust their search. They can change travel dates, switch destinations, or pick different airports by sending follow-up messages. The system updates results based on these inputs without restarting the process.

With this update, users can install the Skyscanner tool from the ChatGPT app store and begin searching using simple text prompts. For example, a user can type a request such as finding the lowest fare to a destination during a specific month. The system then responds with available flight options, including routes, fares, and travel duration. All results appear within the same chat window, removing the need to visit multiple websites or apps.

Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.

Planning a flight may no longer require switching between multiple tabs and filters. Skyscanner has rolled out a new way to search for flights by integrating its service within ChatGPT. The feature is now live for users in India and allows people to look up flights and compare fares through a chat-based interface.

The integration also displays multiple choices at once, allowing users to compare flights based on price, airline, and duration. This makes it easier to review alternatives in a single place. Skyscanner said the tool builds on its existing flight data system, which already gathers pricing information from airline partners and travel providers.

What the Company Plans Next The company added that it is looking at more ways to use artificial intelligence across travel planning. This could include helping users discover destinations and compare options more efficiently.

To access the feature, users need to install the Skyscanner app within ChatGPT. Once added, it connects directly to Skyscanner’s network, which also includes hotel and car hire listings. The platform processes large amounts of pricing data each day to keep results current for users searching in real time.